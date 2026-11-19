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Todd Pooler, REALTOR® with Realty ONE Group.

Todd Pooler helps 2027 buyers compare resale homes, new construction, 55+ communities, VA financing and ownership costs in Surprise, Arizona.

- Todd Pooler, REALTOR®, Realty ONE GroupSURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A home listed within a buyer's price range can still require more cash at closing or a larger monthly budget than expected. For people planning a 2027 purchase, Todd Pooler, a Surprise REALTORwith Realty ONE Group, is sharing a homebuying guide and a checklist for comparing those costs before choosing a home.Pooler's Surprise home buyer guide covers resale homes, new construction, 55+ communities and VA purchases. The planning approach also applies to first-time buyers, cash buyers and households relocating to the West Valley.Three Numbers to Compare Before Choosing a HomePooler recommends organizing the decision around three numbers: the cash needed to complete the purchase, the total monthly ownership cost and the money needed for repairs or improvements after moving in. A lender's approval amount provides a financing limit; the buyer's own budget and priorities help establish a comfortable purchase plan.For a 2027 purchase, buyers can start that discussion now and refresh lender estimates, insurance quotes and community charges when they are ready to make an offer.The Same Asking Price Can Produce a Different BudgetConsider two hypothetical homes, each listed at $450,000. One has annual property taxes of $2,400 and community charges of $100 per month. Those expenses total $300 monthly. The other has annual taxes of $3,600 and community charges of $300 per month, totaling $600 monthly.That is a $300 monthly difference, or $3,600 a year, before mortgage payments, insurance, utilities or maintenance. The figures illustrate a comparison method; they are not local averages or actual listings.Pooler's Surprise property-tax guide ( ) explains how to locate the property's bill and check the parcel, tax year and full annual amount. Buyers should compare that information with the lender's estimate and ask about unexplained differences.Community Fees and 55 Plus ChoicesA 55+ search should include current recreation dues, HOA charges and any required purchase fees alongside the home price. Buyers should ask which amenities are included and which carry separate charges. Golf access, clubs and maintenance responsibilities can affect both the budget and the lifestyle a buyer expects. The same review of applicable association costs matters in all-ages and condominium communities.VA Financing and Cash Needed to CloseEligible veterans and service members may be able to buy without a down payment or monthly mortgage insurance. Buyers should still review estimated closing costs and confirm whether a VA funding fee applies or an exemption is available. Pooler recommends discussing the loan benefit with a VA-experienced lender early enough to shape the search for a 2027 home.New Construction and Resale TradeoffsNew-construction buyers should check whether the tax estimate reflects the completed home and compare the final price after selected options. They should also identify expenses remaining after move-in, such as landscaping or window coverings. Resale buyers can weigh included improvements against inspection findings and the condition of major systems, including the roof and air conditioning.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains that taxes and insurance can change the escrow portion of a mortgage payment. Buyers should obtain an insurance quote for the specific home and review later payments when a temporary financing buydown is offered.Start Planning a 2027 Purchase With Todd PoolerBuyers planning a 2027 move can start by sharing their budget, preferred communities and timeline with Pooler. He can help compare 55+ communities, VA buying options, new construction and resale homes, then identify the next steps for their search.Have two homes in mind? Bring the listing links to the conversation so the available ownership costs and tradeoffs can be reviewed side by side.Planning a home purchase in 2027? Meet with Todd Pooler to compare communities, clarify the costs to investigate and build a home-search plan around your budget and moving date.Request Your 2027 Homebuying Appointment With Todd PoolerAbout Todd PoolerTodd Pooler is a full-time REALTORwith Realty ONE Group serving Surprise and Arizona's West Valley. A Surprise resident since 2006 and licensed in Arizona since 2013, he is a retired U.S. Army Senior NCO with 21 years of service. He assists buyers with resale homes, new construction, 55+ communities, VA purchases and relocation.Learn more about Todd Pooler.Todd Pooler | Realty ONE Group14815 W. Bell Road, Suite 206, Surprise, AZ 85374(602) 432-3557 |...

Todd Pooler

Realty ONE Group

+1 602-432-3557

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Todd Pooler Shares Surprise Homebuying Guide and 2027 Buyer Checklist News Provided By Todd Pooler November 19, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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