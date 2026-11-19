MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DeviQA has published the Early QA Involvement Report, a study of how the timing of QA involvement affects rework and releases.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Early QA Involvement Report 2026 compares 48 product teams by the point at which QA joins feature work, and puts the trade-off at roughly one extra QA hour for six fewer hours of rework.

DeviQA, a pure-play QA outsourcing company, today published the Early QA Involvement Report 2026, a study of how the timing of QA involvement relates to rework, defect detection and release outcomes. The report draws on 96 respondents from 48 product teams at external companies, none of them DeviQA engagements.

The central finding: teams where QA joins at refinement report 1.6 rework cycles per feature, against 2.8 in teams where QA receives finished functionality. That is a 43% reduction, and it comes with higher first-pass acceptance, fewer hotfixes and more releases shipped on the planned date.

Key findings

- All figures compare teams where QA joins at refinement with teams where QA joins after development is complete.

- First-pass QA acceptance rises from 41% to 69%.

- Combined QA and developer rework time falls from 18.4 to 9.3 hours per feature.

- Features with mid-build requirement changes drop from 46% to 18%.

- Defects found before implementation is complete grow from 6% to 43%, while defects found only in regression or after release fall from 36% to 16%.

- Releases needing a post-release hotfix fall from 19% to 8%.

- Releases delivered on the planned date rise from 57% to 79%.

- Releases with test scope cut fall from 32% to 14%.

The report estimates that about one additional hour of QA time before testing corresponds to about six fewer hours of rework, a ratio of roughly 1:6 based on self-reported data.

Involving QA even earlier, at discovery, improves the numbers further: 1.3 rework cycles, 76% first-pass acceptance, 85% on-time releases and a 5% hotfix rate. The gains over refinement are smaller, which is why the report recommends reserving discovery-stage involvement for high-risk work.

The issues QA engineers most often catch early are missed edge cases (79%), unclear or contradictory acceptance criteria (75%), unaccounted user roles (67%) and integration risks (63%).

Developers confirm the effect and name its cost. Among developers on early-QA teams, 79% say delivery became more predictable, 58% say planning and refinement took slightly longer, and 46% see no noticeable benefit for simple, low-risk changes.

"Most teams still treat QA as the last step before release, and they pay for it in rework. The data points to a cheap fix: bring QA into refinement. An hour spent on edge cases and acceptance criteria before coding starts saves far more than an hour later," said Oleg Sadikov, Founder of DeviQA.

Recommendations

The report gives engineering leaders five recommendations:

- Make refinement the default entry point for QA, with an edge-case list, a role and permission matrix, and a testability check as outputs.

- Reserve discovery-stage involvement for high-risk work such as integrations, critical business logic, and security or permission changes.

- Define and document a threshold for skipping QA involvement, for example copy updates or config changes.

- Measure the QA-hours-to-rework ratio with tracked data for a quarter before relying on the 1:6 benchmark.

- Track first-pass acceptance and the share of defects found in regression or after release as leading indicators.

Methodology. DeviQA surveyed 48 product teams in four groups of 12, defined by when QA first joins feature work: after completion, after implementation starts, at refinement, or at discovery. Each team provided two respondents, one QA engineer and one developer or Tech Lead. Responses were collected between October 15 and 30, 2026, and cover the preceding six months. Time figures are self-reported. The group sizes show direction and magnitude rather than statistical significance, and the study shows association, not causation.

Availability. The full report is free to read at deviqa/blog/early-qa-involvement-report-2026.

About DeviQA

DeviQA is a pure-play QA outsourcing company founded in 2010 and headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. Its team of 300+ QA engineers provides software testing and test automation services to product companies.

FAQ

Who took part in the study?

The study covers 48 product teams from external companies, none of them DeviQA engagements. Each team provided two respondents, one QA engineer and one developer or Tech Lead, for 96 respondents in total. Responses were collected between October 15 and 30, 2026, and cover the preceding six months.

What is the main finding of the report?

Teams where QA joins at refinement report 1.6 rework cycles per feature, against 2.8 in teams where QA receives finished functionality, a 43% reduction. First-pass QA acceptance rises from 41% to 69%, and on-time releases rise from 57% to 79%.

What does the 1:6 ratio mean?

About one additional hour of QA time before testing corresponds to about six fewer hours of rework. The ratio is based on self-reported data, so the report recommends tracking it with your own data for a quarter before relying on it as a benchmark.

When should QA join feature work?

The report recommends refinement as the default entry point. Discovery-stage involvement gives further gains, but they are smaller, so it is best reserved for high-risk work such as integrations, critical business logic, and security or permission changes.

Is early QA involvement worth it for every task?

Not always. Among developers on early-QA teams, 46% see no noticeable benefit for simple, low-risk changes, and 58% say planning and refinement took slightly longer. The report advises defining a documented threshold for skipping QA involvement, for example copy updates or config changes.

Does the study prove that early QA causes better release outcomes?

No. The study shows association, not causation, and the group sizes show direction and magnitude rather than statistical significance.

Oleg Sadikov

Flyant SL

+1 805-491-9331

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