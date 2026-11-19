With 2027 open enrollment underway, the free tool gives Texans the ability to explore estimates of the plans and prices they may find where they live.

- Alec Mendoza, Health and Economic Mobility Policy Advisor

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For millions of Texans who don't get health insurance through an employer, Medicaid or Medicare, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace has played an important role in getting affordable health coverage. Texas uses the federal marketplace at HealthCare, where individuals and families can compare private health plans and qualify, depending on household income, for federal tax credits that lower their monthly premiums.

To help inform Texans about the price of plan options and encourage shopping for a plan that works best for them and their family, Texas 2036 today launched the Texas ACA Marketplace Price Estimator, a free interactive tool that lets users enter their ZIP code and get price estimates for marketplace plans they may find in their area, including an estimated number of free plans in their area.

Texas' ACA Marketplace open enrollment plan selections have grown more than fivefold since the marketplace opened, from about 734,000 plan selections in 2014 to a record 4,172,233 for 2026. Last year's total was up roughly 206,000, or 5%, from 3,966,226 in 2025 - the largest numerical gain of any state.

But sign-ups tell only part of the story.

Federal data on effectuated enrollment - people who selected a plan, met eligibility requirements and paid their initial premium - show 3,277,198 Texans covered through the marketplace in February 2026. That is down 4% from 3,423,543 from a year earlier. Texas fared better than most states, though. Effectuated enrollment fell 12% nationally and about 15% across states using HealthCare.

Affordable Coverage Remains Available to Many Texans

For many Texans, the ACA marketplace will offer affordable and often, $0-premium, plans. All 254 counties have at least one $0 plan for a subsidy-eligible single adult earning $28,000 a year and a subsidy-eligible family of four earning $57,750 with children covered by CHIP, both about 175% of the federal poverty guideline. While most current enrollees will continue to benefit from affordable coverage, a number of uninsured Texans could also qualify for similar $0-premium plans. Roughly 1.2-1.3 million uninsured Texans could qualify for a $0-premium marketplace plan.

Last open enrollment, Texans who shopped around and actively chose a plan saw savings. Those who passively re-enrolled in their previous year's plan paid nearly $1,000 per year more than those who actively re-enrolled. Active re-enrollees averaged $66 per month in premiums after subsidies, compared to passive re-enrollees who paid more than twice as much at $145 per month. This $79 per month difference, totaling $948 per year, represents the measurable cost of not shopping.

"Millions of Texans count on the marketplace for their health coverage. For many of them, prices have changed, and the plan you had last year may no longer be the best fit or the best deal," said Alec Mendoza, Health and Economic Mobility Policy Advisor at Texas 2036.

He added,“Affordable coverage options, including $0-premium plans, are available to Texans around the state, making awareness and shopping around critical. Our tool helps give Texans a starting point: enter your ZIP code, get an estimate of what plans at what prices are available, then head to HealthCare to formally enroll."

The Texas ACA Price Estimator, available HERE, gives users an estimated number of free marketplace plans they may find in their ZIP code, including information on insurers in the area, price and coverage by metal tier (bronze, silver and gold), monthly premium after estimated tax credits, and details about their deductible and out-of-pocket maximum. Users of the tool can additionally specify household size and income when calculating price estimates.

"Last year showed that signing up is only half the battle," Mendoza said. "Hundreds of thousands of Texans picked a plan but never ended up covered. The better Texans understand their options and costs up front, the more likely they are to choose a plan they can keep all year."

Explore the tool at .

Key enrollment dates

Open enrollment for 2027 coverage runs now through Jan. 15, 2027, at HealthCare. Texans who want coverage to begin Jan. 1 must select a plan by Dec. 15, 2026; plans selected Dec. 16 through Jan. 15 take effect Feb. 1. After Jan. 15, Texans generally can enroll only if they have a qualifying life event, such as losing other coverage, moving, marrying or having a baby.

Current enrollees should review their options rather than rely on automatic renewal, which may place them in a plan that costs more.

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About Texas 2036

Texas 2036 is a nonpartisan public policy organization dedicated to improving the lives and expanding opportunity for all Texans. Learn more at texas2036.

Media Contacts:

Merrill Davis, Vice President of Communications

John Reynolds, Director of Communications

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Merrill Davis

Texas 2036

+1 713-213-7297

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New Texas 2036 Tool Lets Texans Estimate ACA Marketplace Options and Costs by ZIP Code News Provided By Texas 2036 November 19, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, U.S. Politics



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