Shayan Behjati, founder and CEO of US Door & More, opened the Tampa woodshop with his family in 2016.

US Door & More, Tampa, Florida.

The Behjati family opened its Tampa woodshop in 2016, more than 40 years after Esmail Behjati founded the family's first woodworking business in Tehran.

- Shayan Behjati, founder and CEO of US Door & MoreTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- US Door & More is celebrating ten years of making wood doors in Tampa. In 2016, the Behjati family built its first door for a customer in its own Florida shop. A decade later, the family and its Tampa crew make doors for homes across the country.Shayan Behjati's father, Esmail, founded Behjati Woodwork in Tehran in 1974. When Shayan incorporated US Door & More in Florida in 2010, he started with retail. He opened an online store in 2012, selling doors from other manufacturers. Homeowners could browse the catalog from home and order from the family in Tampa even if they lived hundreds of miles away.Some of those customers called Shayan when they found a door they liked but couldn't order it the way they wanted. In the early years, he took those requests back to his suppliers. Opening the Tampa woodshop meant he could take them to his own woodworkers. For the Behjati family, it was a return to the trade Esmail had started more than four decades earlier.“In 2016, we built our first sold door in our shop,” Shayan Behjati recalled in a 2025 interview. By 2022, the family was showing its work to the building trade in person. That year, US Door & More brought doors from its Tampa shop to the International Builders' Show.Today, homeowners, builders and designers can still commission a wood door from the Tampa shop. In its tenth year, the company also began building some of its most frequently ordered doors in advance. Customers who want one of those doors can choose one the crew has already made.The Behjati family thanks the woodworkers and finishers who have worked in the Tampa shop over the past decade, the people who pack each door for the trip to its new home, and the customers who have trusted them with that work.

Shayan Behjati

US DOOR AND MORE INC

+1 813-876-6699

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US Door & More Celebrates 10 Years of Making Wood Doors in Tampa News Provided By US DOOR AND MORE INC November 19, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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