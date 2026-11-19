The NIVIS Series cold plates from ATS provide liquid cooling of AMD SP5 platform processors used in AI, HPC and server grade CPU applications with TDPs up to 6.5 kW.

New ArctiQ NIVIS Cold Plates Provide Liquid Cooling for AI, HPC and CPU Applications

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced the ArctiQ NIVIS Series of cold plates for liquid cooling of AMD SP5 platform processors used in AI, HPC and server grade CPU applications with TDPs up to 6.5 kW.The NIVIS cold plates are designed for direct liquid cooling in compact 1U and 2U system architectures. All plates are CFD-modeled, validated, and lab-tested for high-power cooling performance.The cold plates are available in two versions. The AIC-1010 (purple) provides 5.5 kW of cooling capacity, and a thermal resistance of 0.007°C/W at a flow rate of 6 LPM. The AIC-1011 (blue) provides 6.5 kW of cooling capacity and a thermal resistance of 0.006°C/W at 6 LPM.NIVIS cold plates are precision-machined from lightweight aluminum and feature 5.5 mm mounting holes matched to the SP5 architecture. Mounting hardware is included. Both models use universal barb fittings compatible with 8.0 mm OD / 5.0 mm ID tubing. All models measure 118 mm L x 94.4 mm W x 30.85 mm H.As AI GPUs, CPUs, and accelerators continue to increase in power density, air cooling becomes more difficult to implement in dense servers and HPC systems. Direct liquid cooling cold plates, like the NIVIS series, transfer heat from the chip to a coolant loop, reducing thermal resistance and supporting higher-density cooling architectures.For more details on the ArctiQ NIVIS Series cold plates from Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., and other cooling solutions for AMD processors, visit qats, call 781-769-2800, or email....# # #About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. It has evolved to design and manufacture industry-leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products provide electronics cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration.ATS products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems for chip to data center, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services.ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in Norwood, MA, USA, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China.Learn more at or email...

Zac Galvin

Advanced Thermal Solutions Inc.

+ +1 781-769-9979

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New Cold Plates Cool AMD Socket SP5 AI and HPC Processors News Provided By Advanced Thermal Solutions Inc. November 19, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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