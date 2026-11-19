Acrow's Heavy-Duty MAT 125 Towers Support Damaged Bridge in Wilmington, Delaware

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High-strength modular steel shoring solution restores full traffic capacity to structure on heavily traveled U.S. Route 13 Business

- Jim Porreca, Acrow's Market Development Manager, ShoringPARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acrow, a leading international provider of modular bridging and shoring solutions, announced today it has supplied its MAT 125 Temporary Support Towers to reinforce a damaged bridge on U.S. Route 13 Business in Wilmington, Delaware. The support structures will remain in place as needed while plans for the bridge's longer-term future are evaluated.In mid-July 2026, a maintenance inspection found deteriorating concrete on some of the support columns of the aging South Walnut Street Bridge. As a result, traffic on the bridge was reduced to one lane in each direction and the maximum vehicle weight lowered to 20 tons. The bridge carries some 26,000 vehicles per day over the tracks of the Norfolk Southern Railway and is a critical link between I-495 to the south and downtown Wilmington to the north. Used primarily by local and regional traffic, including a significant number of commuters, the emergency restrictions on the bridge caused immediate traffic bottlenecks, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.Although plans were already in place to replace the bridge in the coming years, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) determined emergency repairs were necessary to return the bridge to its full capacity. To provide safe and reliable support to the compromised 853-foot-long (259.99m) structure, Acrow worked in partnership with DelDOT engineers and project contractor Eastern Highway Specialists to develop a rapid solution utilizing MAT 125 temporary support towers.With its smaller bracing size, Acrow's MAT 125 shoring system has a smaller footprint than many alternative systems and can be configured in a variety of tower sizes, including multi-legged and braced-frame configurations, for greater versatility across challenging project sites. Manufactured with high-strength steel, the reusable modular components are stocked at strategic locations throughout North America for expedited delivery and can be transported and rapidly assembled, often within hours, even in restricted staging areas. Following use, the system can be easily disassembled and reconfigured for reuse at other locations.“MAT 125 is a robust and versatile system that can streamline construction by eliminating the time and cost of fabricating and assembling customized supports on site,” said Jim Porreca, Market Development Manager, Shoring.“Its compact footprint and flexible configurations make it well suited to a wide range of project environments, including sites where space is limited and rapid deployment is essential.”“Acrow's innovative shoring systems are engineered for versatility across a broad range of structural support applications,” said Russ Parisi, Acrow's Vice President North America.“Designed for simplicity and rapid installation, our solutions can help reduce safety risks, minimize disruption and keep critical infrastructure projects on or ahead of schedule.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 75 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .# # #

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

+1 (203) 246-6165

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Acrow's Heavy-Duty MAT 125 Towers Support Damaged Bridge in Wilmington, Delaware News Provided By Marketcom Public Relations November 19, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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