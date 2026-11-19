New 4-foot marquee letters arranged in a two-row LOCAL FINDS display with colorful balloon décor. Photo: My Big Letters.

Tennessee event rental company known for its signature 7-foot letters introduces a new 4-foot collection, expanded customization, and a redesigned website.

- Taylor & Taylor, Co-Founders of My Big Letters

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Big Letters, a husband-and-wife-owned marquee letter rental company serving Tennessee, has introduced a new 4-foot light-up letter collection and launched a redesigned website featuring expanded event galleries, video content, an interactive pricing calculator, and an improved online payment experience.

Founded in April 2023, the company has completed more than 250 events and reports a 5.0-star Google rating across 60 customer reviews. The expansion builds on its signature 7-foot marquee letters and growing selection of event décor options.

What Sets My Big Letters Apart

My Big Letters offers true 7-foot letters, numbers, and symbols, a size the company says is not available from other Tennessee marquee letter rental providers. These larger-than-life displays create focal points at corporate conferences, weddings, fundraisers, galas, and school events.

Alongside its light-up letters, the company offers balloon garlands, flower walls, floral arches, decorative backdrops, specialty lighting, and giant inflatable mirror balls. Customers can combine lettering and décor into coordinated displays, with professional delivery, setup, and pickup handled by one team.

New 4-Foot Letters Offer More Flexibility

The new collection includes letters A–Z, numbers 0–9, and specialty symbols illuminated with warm white LED bulbs. Featuring a distinctive lettering style, the 4-foot displays can showcase names, company branding, milestone numbers, and personalized messages in spaces where the larger collection may not be the best fit.

The letters can also be arranged in two rows to create displays approximately 8 feet tall, offering new possibilities for custom backdrops and longer messages. The collection is suited for weddings, bachelorette parties, baby showers, birthdays, graduations, proms, and corporate celebrations.

Redesigned Website Introduces New Planning Tools

The company has also launched a redesigned website at mybigletters, introducing several improvements to how customers discover, customize, and reserve marquee letter rentals.

An expanded photo gallery showcases real event installations, helping visitors explore different lettering sizes, configurations, and décor combinations. New video content provides a closer look at the company's displays, event setups, and rental experience.

An interactive pricing calculator allows customers to explore estimated rental costs based on letter size, event details, and customization selections before requesting a personalized quote.

The updated website also features dedicated service-area pages, detailed rental information, and an improved booking and payment process. Customers can securely submit reservation payments and remaining balances online, simplifying the steps between receiving a quote and confirming an event.

Corporate Events and Recognizable Brands

My Big Letters has provided lighted marquee displays for events involving recognizable brands, including Chick-fil-A, Sharpie, Amazon, State Farm, and Toyota. These projects reflect the company's experience supporting corporate celebrations, branded installations, conferences, and promotional events.

Serving Nashville and Tennessee Communities

Based in Middle Tennessee, My Big Letters primarily serves the Nashville region while providing rentals in other Tennessee markets. Its service areas include marquee letter rentals in Franklin, serving Williamson County, and marquee letter rentals in Murfreesboro, serving Rutherford County.

Additional communities served include Brentwood, Belle Meade, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, Spring Hill, Columbia, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and surrounding areas.

The company's offerings also include wedding marquee letter rentals and personalized displays for private celebrations, schools, and nonprofit organizations.

My Big Letters is a member of Williamson, Inc. and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

About My Big Letters

Established in April 2023, My Big Letters is a locally owned marquee letter rental company providing 7-foot and 4-foot illuminated letters, numbers, symbols, and complementary event décor throughout Tennessee. The company provides professional delivery, setup, and pickup for events of all sizes.

Taylor Cole

My Big Letters

+1 931-588-0705

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My Big Letters | 7FT & 4FT Marquee Letter Rentals in Tennessee

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