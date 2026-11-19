ReelRecs

The free app suggests movies based on both partners' ratings and shows which ones they both want to see.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReelRecs has published a guide for couples who keep asking each other,“What do you want to watch?” With Watch+, two people can start with movie suggestions based on both their tastes. Each person marks the films they would watch, and the couple can see where their choices overlap. See the Watch+ guide for couples.In a 2026 survey from Tubi and The Harris Poll, 58% of respondents said it takes at least 10 minutes to agree on what to watch with a partner. Watch+ gives couples a place to start even when neither person has a movie in mind. Read the Tubi and Harris Poll findings.The guide follows two example profiles, Dana and Casey. Toy Story 2 appears in their shared picks with a Group Score of 9.6, a prediction of how well the film fits their combined tastes. Casey has already marked Would Watch. When Dana does the same, both can see they've found a film they want to see together. From there, they can open Where to Watch and choose a streaming option.On another night, Dana might have just seen the film. She can mark Pass and move to the next shared pick. That lets each partner say what sounds good tonight, even when the app has correctly picked a movie they like.To try Watch+, each partner creates a free ReelRecs account, rates movies or shows they know and joins the same Watch+ group. Get ReelRecs for iPhone or Android.About ReelRecsReelRecs helps people find movies and TV shows that fit their taste and see where to watch them. The free iPhone and Android app offers personal recommendations, explains why a title fits and helps friends and couples choose what to watch together.

William Gorfein

ReelRecs

+ 1 (646) 366-5426

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ReelRecs Watch+ Helps Couples Find a Movie They Both Want to Watch News Provided By REELRECS, INC. November 19, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Technology



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