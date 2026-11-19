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JPMorgan Chase, FedEx and Cigna headline two days of practitioner-led programming; Alkira (a Lumen company), Cisco, DevAI and BlueCat take Best in Show

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JPMorgan Chase, FedEx and Cigna headline two days of practitioner-led programming; Alkira (a Lumen company), Cisco, DevAI and BlueCat take Best in Show; Network to Code named Community Advocate for a fifth straight SummitONUG, the 100,000-member community of enterprise IT leaders, today shared final highlights from its AI Networking Summit, held October 28–29 in New York City. Nearly 1,750 attendees joined the two-day event, alongside a record 54 sponsors, the most of any ONUG Summit to date.The message from the stage was consistent: AI is no longer just another workload on the enterprise network. The network itself now runs on AI, and enterprise leaders came to New York to learn how to govern it safely, at scale, starting now.Opening keynote: "Let Go, Now Build" with JPMorgan ChaseONUG co-founder and co-chairman Nick Lippis opened the Summit with "Let Go, Now Build: Networking's Great Re-Platforming," Lippis argued that enterprise networks must move from rigid, human-scale design to controlled autonomy, with AI agents operating inside the network under human governance."At the May Summit in Dallas, we thought AI was another workload we could support on the infrastructure we had. What has happened since is that the infrastructure now runs on AI," said Lippis. "That gap between agent adoption and network readiness is the whole reason the room was full."Enterprise leaders take the main stage* FedEx - Gene Sun, CVP and CISO, and Arvind Rajagopalan, VP of Data & AI, joined Lippis for "AI at Global Scale: How FedEx is Driving Innovation with Trust, Security, and Control.".* Cigna and Evernorth - Michael Wheeler, VP of Global Infrastructure Services at Cigna, with Paimon Sorornejad and Ian Skillings of Evernorth Health Services, presented "Broker, Build, Use: How Cigna Is Positioning the Enterprise to Win in the AI Era."* Industry leader keynotes - Rob Enns, VP/GM of Cloud Networking at Google Cloud ("The Network as the Agentic Control Point"); Robert May, EVP of Technology and Product Management at Fortinet ("Securing the AI-Native Network"); Michael Melillo of Broadcom ("The Network Is the Computer"); and George Moser, Global VP and CXO in Residence at Zscaler ("Zero Trust in the Age of AI").Day 2 headliners pushed the conversation from strategy to operating model:* Cisco - Tom Gillis, SVP and CTO, delivered "Autonomous Infrastructure: The Operating Model AI Is Forcing on All of Us,* Alkira (a Lumen company) and BDO Canada - Amir Khan, CEO and Founder of Alkira, joined Giovanni Pizzoferrato, Chief Digital and Technology Officer of BDO Canada, and Nick Lippis for "Networks Aren't Built Anymore, They're Consumed: The Wide Area Reimagined for the Agentic Era."* Aviatrix - Doug Merritt, Chairman, President and CEO, presented "The Breach Is Decided in Your Network Before It Starts,"Other top sessions included "From Operator to Orchestrator: The Summer of Patch Hell and the Sprint to Autonomous Lifecycle Management," "Bigger Markets, Thinner Moats: How AI Is Reshaping Cybersecurity" and "The New Compact: What Suppliers Owe Consumers When Customers Can Build Anything."Best in Show winnersAhead of the Summit, ONUG Collaborative Working Groups challenged the vendor community to give enterprises real choice in deploying an agentic control plane, autonomous infrastructure and an AI-enabled security operations center. Fifteen companies responded. Winners were chosen by the enterprise IT attendees themselves, with one winner per category.* Best in Show, AI Infrastructure: Alkira, a Lumen company* Best in Show, AI Networking: Cisco* Best in Show, AI Automation: DevAI* Best in Show, AI Security: BlueCat“Each of this year's Best in Show winners gave enterprise leaders a concrete answer to how they run AI safely, at scale, starting now," said Lippis.Community Advocate Award: Network to CodeNetwork to Code earned the Community Advocate Award for the fifth consecutive Summit, recognizing its ongoing commitment to growing and engaging the ONUG community.All sessions are available on demand at onug and for a full recap of sessions, visit hereNext stop: Frisco | Dallas, May 12–13, 2027 - registration now openThe next AI Networking Summit takes place May 12–13, 2027, at the Hyatt Regency Frisco | Dallas, and registration is now open.ONUG returns to New York City October 27–28, 2027. Register and learn about speaking and sponsorship at ainetworkingsummit.About ONUGONUG is a community of more than 100,000 enterprise IT leaders working together to shape the future of networking, security and infrastructure. Built "by the enterprise, for the enterprise," ONUG brings practitioners and technology providers together through its AI Networking Summit series, Collaborative Working Groups and year-round community programs. Learn more at onug.

William Sell

ONUG LLC

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AI Networking Summit NYC 2026 Wrap News Provided By ONUG LLC November 19, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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