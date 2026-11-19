2026 Top 20 IT and Technical Training Company

TTA (The Training Associates)

The award highlights TTA's expertise in helping organizations build technical skills and adopt new technology, from AI training to enterprise system rollouts.

- Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTAMARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TTA (The Training Associates), a global leader in learning and development (L&D) talent and training solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2026 Training Industry Top 20 IT and Technical Training Company, marking 15 consecutive years of receiving this award. This recognition reflects TTA's continued commitment to delivering exceptional technical training talent and innovative learning solutions that help organizations keep pace with technological advancements and evolving workforce demands.From AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data analytics training to large-scale enterprise system implementation training for platforms such as SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and proprietary software, TTA helps organizations build technical capabilities, accelerate technology adoption, and equip employees with the skills needed to navigate an evolving digital landscape. Through its extensive network of experienced technical trainers, instructional designers, and subject matter experts, TTA supports organizations with specialized technical skills development, large-scale system implementations, end-user training, and technology adoption initiatives worldwide.Training Industry, a trusted resource for corporate learning professionals, publishes its annual Top 20 and Watch List reports to help learning leaders identify the industry's leading training providers. Selection criteria for the IT and Technical Training category include:. Breadth and quality of IT and technical training services and solutions offered.. Industry visibility, innovation, and overall impact on the technical training market.. Quality of clients and representation.. Business performance and growth.TTA's commitment to excellence is reflected in its numerous industry accolades, including recognition as a Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Company, as well as ongoing recognition for leadership training and custom content development. TTA has also earned multiple Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for its innovative learning solutions developed in collaboration with clients.“Over the past three decades, we've seen extraordinary changes in technology, from the evolution of enterprise systems and cloud computing to the rapid advancement of AI. What hasn't changed is the importance of having exceptional people who can translate complex technology into meaningful, practical learning experiences,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA.“Receiving this recognition for 15 consecutive years speaks to the caliber of our talent, our ability to adapt to our clients' evolving needs, and our commitment to helping organizations maximize their technology investments by equipping their people with the skills and confidence to succeed.”“This year's Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies highlight a forward-thinking group of providers shaping the future of technical learning,” said Jalen Banks, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc.“These organizations deliver high-quality training across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, data and other in-demand technical areas. They continue to innovate through AI-enabled learning and coaching, personalized training, hands-on labs and performance-based assessments, helping learners build job-ready skills and organizations keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies.”About TTAFounded in 1994, TTA is an award-winning, certified women-owned business and global leader in learning and development talent and training solutions. With a network of more than 23,000 vetted L&D professionals and experience delivering learning solutions in over 100 countries, TTA helps organizations of all sizes and across all industries support critical learning initiatives. From specialized technical training and AI workforce enablement to large-scale system implementations, TTA provides the expertise, flexibility, and exceptional talent organizations need to achieve their learning and business goals. For more information, visit .About Training Industry, Inc.“We make connections.”TM At our core, we're passionate about making meaningful connections. We bring together solution providers and a highly engaged community of learning and development leaders to spark high-value conversations. These exchanges surface real challenges, spotlight innovations, and accelerate the spread of best practices - benefiting the entire training industry.Training Industry, Inc. ( ) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit /rfp.

Eliza Kennedy

TTA

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TTA Recognized as a 2026 Training Industry Top 20 IT and Technical Training Company for the 15th Consecutive Year News Provided By TTA (The Training Associates) November 19, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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