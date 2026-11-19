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Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market

The Business Research Company's Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market is becoming increasingly important as the need for precise and early detection of this disease grows worldwide. With advancements in technology and rising awareness, this sector is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this vital healthcare segment.

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Size and Expected Growth

The market for colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics has shown robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $2.78 billion in 2025 to $3.02 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to a rise in colorectal cancer cases, expansion in diagnostic laboratory infrastructure, wider adoption of molecular testing methods, improved awareness of early screening benefits, and the growing use of precision medicine techniques.

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Looking ahead, the colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $4.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. This anticipated growth is driven by several factors, including increased investments in precision oncology, a higher demand for minimally invasive diagnostic solutions, the expansion of genomic testing initiatives, greater integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in cancer diagnostics, and a growing emphasis on monitoring treatment responses. Key trends during the forecast period include more widespread use of molecular biomarker testing, rising application of PCR and sequencing technologies, increased demand for personalized oncology diagnostics, expanded development of companion diagnostics, and a stronger focus on early cancer detection strategies.

Understanding Colorectal Cancer and the Role of Molecular Diagnostics

Colorectal cancer, also referred to as colon or rectal cancer, originates as a malignant tumor in the colon (large intestine) or rectum (the terminal part of the digestive tract before the anus). This cancer develops from abnormal cells in the inner lining of these digestive system areas. Molecular diagnostics in colorectal cancer employs sophisticated techniques to detect specific genetic mutations, alterations, and biomarkers that influence the cancer's development, progression, and responsiveness to treatment.

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Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market

The increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer is a primary factor driving expansion in the molecular diagnostics market for this disease. Colorectal cancer affects the colon or rectum when cells begin to multiply uncontrollably, forming tumors that require early detection and treatment. Rising incidence rates naturally boost the demand for molecular diagnostic tools to accurately identify and manage this cancer type. For example, in March 2023, the American Cancer Society, a prominent US-based organization focused on cancer eradication, reported that approximately 153,020 people in the United States were expected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, with around 52,550 projected fatalities. Among these, 19,550 cases and 3,750 deaths are anticipated in individuals younger than 50 years, highlighting a concerning trend. This increasing burden of colorectal cancer strongly supports growth in the molecular diagnostics sector.

Regional Forecast Highlighting Growth Opportunities in the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market

In 2025, North America represented the largest regional market for colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics. However, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and potential.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market is projected to grow to 0.04 billion by 2030, with a compound annual News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 19, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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