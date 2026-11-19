MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Shaw vinyl and carpet selections illustrate how pet-related wear, cleanup and room use shape long-term flooring value.

CAMDENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lake Flooring & Finishes is sharing pet-friendly flooring guidance ahead of Thanksgiving and year-end gatherings. The Camdenton company is examining how homeowners can compare flooring options for pet accidents, muddy paws and everyday wear while considering the cost of maintaining, repairing or replacing a floor over time.Pet-related flooring concerns can include claw scratches, tracked-in grit, stains and odors from accidents. The company's guidance focuses on matching flooring features to the way each room is used, rather than treating one material as the best choice for every household.Luxury Vinyl for Everyday Pet MessesBriard is part of Shaw Floors' Pet Perfect Luxury Vinyl collection. Shaw describes the product as 100% waterproof and identifies PawDefense scratch-resistant surface technology among its features. Its specifications list a 20-mil wear layer and an attached pad. Scratch resistance is not the same as scratch-proof protection, and the product's performance depends on appropriate installation and care.Anvil Plus 20 MIL is another Shaw luxury vinyl option. The manufacturer describes it as waterproof and easy to clean, with an attached pad for added comfort and noise reduction. Its 20-mil wear layer measures the protective surface layer, not the overall thickness of the plank. Both vinyl selections can be considered for rooms where homeowners prioritize cleanup and resistance to everyday spills.Waterproof flooring does not make an entire room watertight. Shaw's linked warranties distinguish ordinary topical spills from flooding, leaking plumbing and excessive moisture. Prompt cleanup and attention to conditions beneath and around the flooring remain important.Carpet for Comfort-Focused RoomsCalm Expression and Sincere Focus are styles in Shaw Floors' Pet Perfect Plus collection. Both use ANSO High Performance PET polyester fiber and LifeGuard Spill-Proof Technology backing. Shaw also identifies R2X stain-and-soil protection for the two styles.These features give homeowners carpet options to evaluate for bedrooms and other spaces where a soft surface is a priority. LifeGuard backing is designed to help prevent liquid spills from reaching the subfloor; it does not make the entire carpet flood-proof or eliminate cleaning requirements. Carpet selection should also account for the household's pets, room traffic and maintenance preferences.Comparing Long-Term Flooring CostsLake Flooring & Finishes recommends looking beyond the initial material price. A flooring comparison can include installation and subfloor preparation, routine cleaning, potential repairs, replacement requirements and applicable warranty conditions. Product suitability and maintenance practices can influence how a floor performs after installation.The company provides design consultations, in-home estimates and installation services to help homeowners consider flooring choices in the context of their property and project.About Lake Flooring & FinishesLake Flooring & Finishes is a flooring showroom and design resource located at 8161 MO-5, Suite B, in Camdenton, Missouri. The company offers hardwood, luxury vinyl, carpet, laminate, tile and wall finishes, along with design consultations, in-home estimates and installation services. It serves Camdenton, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Laurie, Sunrise Beach and surrounding Lake of the Ozarks communities. More information is available at .

Kasandra Breshears, Manager/Estimator

Lake Flooring & Finishes

+1 573-525-9988

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Lake Flooring & Finishes Shares Pet-Friendly Flooring Guidance Ahead of Holiday Gatherings News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 19, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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