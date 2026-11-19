Al Wathba Insurance reports a 50% reduction in case turnaround time and an expansion of quality-assurance review from a 20 to 30% sample to all cases in scope. The production deployment uses Magure's MagOneAI platform in Al Wathba Insurance's cloud environment, with AI models served through Core42 Compass in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 19, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE – Al Wathba Insurance, one of the UAE's most established national insurers, today announced that agentic AI is live in production across its case management operations – the first milestone in a long-term programme to become an AI-native insurer. The capability is built and governed on MagOneAI, the enterprise agentic AI platform from UAE-headquartered Magure, and runs on sovereign models served through Core42 Compass, a platform that gives developers and enterprise teams secure, scalable access to generative AI through a unified API to leading open and closed-source models.

Customer cases are now read, classified, enriched and routed by AI agents built on MagOneAI that assemble the history a handler would otherwise gather by hand and surface the next best action, while every consequential decision stays with an Al Wathba Insurance professional. Case turnaround has fallen by 50%. Running beneath case management, AI agents also conduct and analyse customer satisfaction surveys in real time and perform quality assurance on case handling – lifting QA coverage from a 20-30% manual sample to 100% of cases reviewed.

Shukri Salem Mussabih Almheiri, Chief Executive Officer of Al Wathba Insurance, said:“For us, AI is not about adding another layer of technology. It is about fundamentally improving how we serve our customers and how our people work. We are building an organisation where technology helps us respond faster, learn from every interaction, and make insurance simpler and more responsive. Starting with real operational use cases allows us to create measurable value today while building the foundation for the Al Wathba Insurance of tomorrow.”

The technology architecture operates within the UAE. The platform runs inside Al Wathba Insurance's cloud environment, MagOneAI, Magure's enterprise agentic AI platform, provides orchestration and governance needed, and Core42 Compass serves the models with in-country data residency and private endpoints. Separating the model layer from the orchestration layer also gives Al Wathba Insurance flexibility to adopt appropriate models as the technology evolves without rebuilding its applications or governance framework.

As a licensed insurer, Al Wathba Insurance is governed by the Central Bank of the UAE's Guidance Note on Consumer Protection and the Responsible Adoption and Use of AI and Machine Learning, which places accountability for AI outcomes at board level and requires fairness, explainability and human oversight of consequential decisions. MagOneAI embeds those requirements at platform level: human task nodes pause any workflow for review or override, and role-based access, monitoring and full audit trails apply across every use case. Personally identifiable information is anonymised before reaching any model, and prompts and outputs are not stored or reused. Magure is ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and ISO 42001 certified with SOC 2 Type II attestation.

Akhil Koka, Chief Executive Officer of Magure, said:“Regulated enterprises shouldn't have to choose between moving fast and staying compliant. MagOneAI is built so that the governance, human oversight and audit trails are part of the platform from the start. That's what makes this production-grade, not just a proof of concept.”

That reusable foundation is already proving its value. The workflows running today across case management, customer satisfaction and quality assurance were deployed without separate compliance workstreams for each. Al Wathba Insurance's next wave of use cases will follow the same path, at a fraction of the cost and time of the first.

Muralikrishnan R, Chief Finance Officer of Al Wathba Insurance, added:“Technology investment must ultimately translate into stronger operations, better controls and sustainable business value. This platform gives us a scalable foundation that can be reused across multiple use cases rather than creating isolated solutions each time. That improves the economics of future deployments while giving us the governance, flexibility and oversight expected of a regulated and listed insurer.”

Core42, a G42 company specialising in sovereign enabled cloud and AI infrastructure, provides the model serving layer for AI deployment. Compass serves the models used by Al Wathba Insurance's AI agents through private connectivity configured for in-country data residency. This architecture is intended to support Al Wathba Insurance's UAE residency and sovereign control requirements for the deployed workloads.

Will Badr, Vice President of Product Engineering, Core42, said:“Compass gives Al Wathba Insurance an enterprise grade solution with flexibility to choose the right model for each use case, and to adapt as AI technology evolves, while keeping deployment within a sovereign enabled environment. This helps Al Wathba Insurance maintain UAE data residency and jurisdictional control, while giving the business a high-performance, fully managed foundation to scale AI workloads on demand.”

For customers, the effect is practical: faster resolution, quality that no longer depends on whether a file happened to be audited, and products shaped by evidence from every case and survey rather than a sample of them.

The live workflows are the first in a portfolio that Magure and Al Wathba Insurance plan to develop on MagOneAI. Subject to governance, risk and deployment approvals, the roadmap includes a private AI assistant intended to give employees an approved alternative to public AI tools, followed by medical-underwriting support, first-notice-of-loss triage, and accounts receivable and payable automation.

Koka concluded:“What's live today isn't a pilot. It's production AI doing real work inside a regulated insurer, every day, on a foundation Al Wathba Insurance owns outright with sovereign models served in-country. The hardest part is behind us – from here, every new capability ships on rails that already exist.”