MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary and President of the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) V. Srinivas signed the Seoul Declaration on Thursday during the IIAS 2026 Conference in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Signing in his capacity as IIAS President alongside leaders of global public administration institutions and partner organisations, Srinivas outlined the declaration's five core priorities, stating that economic growth must deliver lasting benefits for all sections of society.

He emphasised the need for an active role by governments and close cooperation with businesses, academia, civil society, and local communities, ensuring meaningful participation by citizens and frontline practitioners in policymaking.

On social innovation, Srinivas highlighted the importance of identifying successful solutions and facilitating their wider adoption through improvements in legal, institutional, and administrative frameworks, supported by the responsible use of technology and data.

He also underlined the value of bridging academic research with administrative practice through joint studies, policy dialogue, and international exchanges.

Additionally, he stressed directing public and private resources towards initiatives that achieve measurable social impact, backed by credible evaluation, transparency, and accountability. Participating institutions will endeavour to translate these principles into practical cooperation and regularly share their progress, he noted.

For Rajasthan, the engagement provides an opportunity to showcase the state's experience in public service delivery and grievance redressal while adopting effective administrative practices from international partners.

The other signatories to the declaration included the Presidents of the International Association of Schools and Institutes of Administration, the European Group for Public Administration, and the Asian Group for Public Administration, along with the Chair of the Organising Committee of the IIAS 2026 Seoul Conference and a chief executive from a partner social impact organisation.