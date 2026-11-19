MENAFN - IANS) Dahod, Nov 19 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday reviewed ongoing development works in Dahod district and directed officials to act on citizens' representations during the second day of his 72-hour visit to the tribal region of Garbada.

Patel held a review meeting with district officials at the Forest Department hall in the Ratanmahal Project area of Dhanpur taluka, where he discussed the progress of ongoing development works and plans for future projects.

Later, at the Garbada Taluka Panchayat office, he listened to representations from residents and instructed officials to take necessary action on the issues raised.

During the visit, Patel said: "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government welfare schemes, development projects and basic amenities were reaching even the remote tribal areas of Gujarat."

He said these initiatives had contributed to improvements in education, healthcare and women's empowerment in tribal regions, while helping bring residents of remote areas into the mainstream of development.

The Chief Minister's official engagements on the second day also included visits to tribal villages and interactions with residents to understand their concerns and livelihoods.

At Bhuvero village in Dhanpur taluka, he visited the ancient Baba Dev shrine in the forests of Ratanmahal and offered prayers.

The shrine holds religious and cultural significance for the tribal community, which has worshipped Baba Dev for generations as the guardian deity of villages and a symbol of prosperity and well-being.

Patel also interacted with villagers, sitting on the ground to hear their concerns, and visited stalls operated by women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The stalls displayed natural farming produce, baskets made from date palm leaves, herbal soaps and traditional bows and arrows.

During his journey from the Ratanmahal Project area to Garbada, the Chief Minister made an unscheduled stop at Pipargota village and visited the home of tribal farmer Bakulbhai Vakhal.

He enquired about the family's livelihood, maize cultivation and children's education. He also visited the Nand Ghar-Anganwadi Centre in the village, where he reviewed nutritional arrangements, inspected the facilities and interacted with children and Anganwadi workers.

He sought information about children's attendance, the food being served, and activities undertaken to support their educational development.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Vikrant Pandey, Dahod District Collector Surabhi Gautam, District Development Officer Smit Lodha and other senior officials were present during the review meeting.

Patel's three-day visit is focused on reviewing development initiatives and interacting with residents in the tribal belt of Dahod district.