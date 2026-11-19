MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) India must move beyond being a global leader in telecom services and emerge as a major manufacturing hub for telecom products, with the world depending on its technology and products, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Addressing an investor programme in Bhopal, Scindia said the country needed a major shift in its telecom sector, with greater focus on domestic production, indigenous technology and manufacturing capabilities.

"India has established itself as a global leader in telecom services. However, the time has now come for the next paradigm shift in the telecom industry. We must move from being a services nation to becoming a product nation," he said.

Scindia said the government's responsibility is to create an ecosystem that would enable companies to establish manufacturing facilities and expand their operations in India.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of self-reliance, the Minister said India has made significant progress in reducing its dependence on other countries and should now work towards becoming a country on which the world could depend for telecom products and technology.

"The day is not far when the world will depend on India. We must work towards making this vision a reality in the coming decade. This is India's time, and this is the time for Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Scindia was speaking at a programme organised by the Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government to distribute Letters of Intent (LoIs) to 25 companies investing in the proposed Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior.

The programme also marked the announcement of Phase-II of the project, aimed at developing Gwalior as an integrated centre for telecom manufacturing. The proposed zone will be spread across around 170 acres and will accommodate manufacturing of telecom equipment, components, optical fibre, software and passive infrastructure.

It will also promote research, development and innovation in the sector. On this occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressing the event, said the state cabinet had approved 170 acres of land for the project, describing it as an example of cooperation between the Centre and the state government in promoting industrial development.

According to the official release, earlier investor outreach programmes in New Delhi and Mumbai had secured investment commitments worth Rs 5,500 crore, with the potential to generate nearly 20,000 jobs. The project is part of the Centre's efforts to strengthen domestic telecom supply chains, reduce dependence on imported equipment, encourage indigenous product development and boost exports under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.