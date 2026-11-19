The global connected logistics market was valued at US$36.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$100.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. Market growth is being supported by rising e-commerce activity, wider adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and growing demand for resilient, transparent supply chains.

Connected Logistics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Connected logistics platforms are transforming supply chain management by combining real-time tracking, predictive analytics, automation and integrated data exchange. IoT sensors installed in vehicles, containers and warehouses enable businesses to monitor shipment location, product condition and delivery status throughout the logistics process. These capabilities are especially important for pharmaceuticals, food, healthcare products and other temperature-sensitive goods.

AI-supported analytics help logistics providers forecast demand, optimize inventory, anticipate disruptions and reduce vehicle or equipment downtime. Warehouse automation and robotics are also improving picking, packing and inventory management, while route optimization systems support faster deliveries, lower fuel consumption and improved asset utilization.

Real-time data remains central to connected logistics adoption. GPS, telematics and condition-monitoring systems provide continuous operational information that can improve delivery performance and enable immediate intervention when disruptions occur. Data sharing among suppliers, carriers, warehouses and retailers further strengthens coordination, reduces bottlenecks and supports end-to-end supply chain visibility.

Emerging technologies are expected to create additional growth opportunities. Blockchain can strengthen transaction integrity and shipment traceability, while autonomous trucks, delivery robots and drones may help logistics companies address labor constraints and improve last-mile delivery efficiency. Investment in these technologies is increasing as businesses seek greater speed, accuracy, scalability and cost control.

E-commerce growth is another major market catalyst. Consumer expectations for rapid, reliable and trackable delivery are encouraging logistics providers to modernize transportation, fulfillment and last-mile operations. Sustainability objectives are also influencing purchasing decisions, with connected logistics solutions helping companies improve routing, reduce empty miles, lower fuel use and limit operational waste.

Connected Logistics Market Report Scope

The report evaluates the global connected logistics market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts for 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes the following segments:



Component: Hardware, software and services.

Transport Mode: Roadways, railways, airways and waterways.

End Use: Retail and e-commerce, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, energy, electronics and semiconductors, and other industries. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World.

Key Connected Logistics Market Insights



The hardware segment is forecast to reach US$39.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%.

The software segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% during the analysis period.

The U.S. connected logistics market was valued at US$10.8 billion in 2025.

China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% and reach US$17.6 billion by 2032. Additional regional analysis examines market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market and Asia-Pacific.

Strategic Value of the Report

The research provides independent market data, annual sales analysis and forecasts designed to support strategic planning. It examines market opportunities, competitive conditions, technology trends, regional developments and the factors affecting adoption across major industries. The findings can help organizations evaluate growth markets, identify potential revenue opportunities and assess changing customer and operational requirements.

The report also addresses critical questions concerning the market's development through 2032, including the leading growth drivers and restraints, the segments expected to expand most rapidly, regional market-share changes and the prospects of prominent connected logistics companies.

Featured Connected Logistics Companies



AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloud Logistics Inc.

Eurotech SpA

Freightgate, Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corporation SAP SE

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Intelligence



Domain expert perspectives: Insights from industry, enterprise and academic specialists add strategic context to conventional market research.

Early market signals: The report tracks emerging shifts identified through expert discussions, corporate activity and market developments before they are fully reflected in traditional secondary research.

Validated intelligence base: Analysis incorporates conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other credible sources.

Strategic market direction: Multiple signals are synthesized to determine where the connected logistics market is heading, what is driving change and which developments are most relevant to business strategy.

Company intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level trends to assess businesses participating in and influencing the competitive landscape. Relevant market-share analysis: Competitive structures are evaluated across major regions where geographic differences materially affect market positioning.

The report includes detailed regional analysis, company profiles and one year of complimentary updates, enabling decision-makers to monitor new connected logistics technologies, evolving competitive dynamics and changing global supply chain priorities.

Key Attributes

