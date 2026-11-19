The program features a live Eco Wave Power demonstration of trusted energy transactions for AI data centers, a Quobly silicon quantum computing exhibit, and sessions on post-quantum cybersecurity, optical networking and secure satellite communications.







SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is showcasing its Quantum Sovereign Vertical Stack at the SEALSQ Quantum Days, now underway at the Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic in Cannes. Following the inaugural World Quantum Cannes Festival, the event brings together SEALSQ's international teams, technology partners and industry experts to demonstrate practical cybersecurity applications and discuss the infrastructure needed for a future quantum internet.

In his opening keynote, From Quantum Capabilities to Quantum Systems, SEALSQ's Founder and CEO, Carlos Moreira presented the Group's“Root-to-Qubit-to-Space” architecture. Developed through the SEALQuantum initiative, it starts with a hardware root of trust to authenticate devices, extends that trust to the electronics and networks that operate quantum computers, and applies the same principles to satellites and ground infrastructure. The objective is to help governments and enterprises retain control over critical technologies, cryptographic keys and sensitive data.

“Cannes is where the quantum industry is moving from promise to products,” said Mr. Moreira.“Quantum computing will change how we compute, and it will also break the cryptography that protects today's infrastructure. Trust has to be issued in hardware. With Quantum Days, we bring together the people building quantum systems and the people securing them, so that both move forward together.”

Root - Post-quantum cybersecurity and trusted energy transactions

SEALSQ is highlighting how its QS7001 post-quantum secure element, hardware roots of trust and public key infrastructure (PKI) can help organizations migrate existing systems to quantum-resistant cryptography. The program covers practical applications in access control, enterprise cybersecurity, energy infrastructure, automotive systems, medical devices and biometric authentication.

In a live demonstration, Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, and Jonathan Llamas, Chief Product & Strategy Officer of SEALCOIN, joined Mr. Moreira to present progress under the three-year memorandum of understanding between SEALSQ, its parent company WISeQey Corp. (“WISeQey”) (Nasdaq/SIX: WQEY), a global quantum cybersecurity and space IoT company, its sister company SEALCOIN which develops decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) technology and the SEALCOIN platform, and Eco Wave Power. The demonstration showed how authenticated data from wave-energy infrastructure can support auditable machine-to-machine energy transactions for AI data centers. The collaboration combines Eco Wave Power's renewable-energy infrastructure with SEALSQ's hardware security, WISeQey's digital identity and PKI, and SEALCOIN's transaction technology. The partners plan to explore integrating the QS7001 to strengthen the long-term security of connected energy infrastructure.

On October 27, SEALSQ announced that QS7001 V1 passed all physical and functional security tests in its Common Criteria EAL5+ technical evaluation at SERMA. The milestone also benefits VaultIC409 and QVault TPM, which share the same hardware platform and were scheduled for display at electronica 2026 in Munich the week before Cannes. As of September 30, 2026, 42 prospective customers and partners were evaluating QS7001 and QVault TPM.

“Our customers are not asking whether to migrate to post-quantum security, they are asking how and when,” said Loïc Hamon, Chief Operating Officer of SEALSQ.“Quantum Days is built around their questions: certified chips, PKI migration, custom ASICs and the real-life experience of companies that have already started.”

Qubit - Building security into quantum computing hardware

A Quobly silicon quantum computing system is on display in Cannes. SEALSQ led Quobly's €115 million Series A, followed by a $5 million commercial agreement to integrate cryogenic CMOS intellectual property and post-quantum security into platforms built around Quobly's silicon spin qubits. The work addresses practical security needs such as authenticating control electronics, securely provisioning devices and protecting communications between quantum processors and the classical systems that operate them. SEALSQ has also invested in EeroQ, a Chicago-based company developing an electron-on-helium quantum computing architecture.

SEALSQ is also highlighting its November 18 announcement that it signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Australia-based QuintessenceLabs. The proposed acquisition would combine SEALSQ's secure semiconductors and PKI with QuintessenceLabs' quantum random number generation and enterprise cryptographic key and policy management capabilities.

Space - Connecting quantum processors, optical networks and satellites

Through SEALQuantum, SEALSQ acquired Miraex and its quantum photonic interconnect technology. Miraex's thin-film lithium tantalate platform is designed to bridge the microwave frequencies used by certain quantum processors and the optical frequencies used in communications networks. Such interfaces could enable quantum processors to exchange quantum information over optical links, a capability needed for a future quantum internet.

The space program examines how post-quantum chips can be integrated into payloads for the WISeSat.Space constellation. Near-term applications include authenticating satellites and ground terminals and protecting command links with post-quantum cryptography. Longer-term work explores how optical and quantum communications could connect terrestrial and orbital networks. WISeSat.Space Holdings (Nasdaq: SAIQ) is a SEALSQ sister company.

Today's program highlights



From Quantum Capabilities to Quantum Systems -Opening keynote by Carlos Moreira.

Quantum Computing That Works: From Hardware to Hybrid Systems - Panel with QuantA, Quobly and Daniel Brau, Chief Quantum Officer of SEALSQ.

Post-Quantum Cryptography: Revolution or Simple Evolution? - Keynote by Pierre-Yvan Liardet, Chief Scientist at eShard.

Challenges and Opportunities on the Migration Path towards Post-Quantum Security - Practical feedback from LEGIC, Eviden, Hitachi Energy and Precise Biometrics.

Cybersecurity in the AI and Quantum Era - Keynote by Loïc Hamon, Chief Operating Officer of SEALSQ.

Powered by LEGIC and Secured by SEALSQ - Talk by Mehdi Elhaoussine, General Manager of LEGIC.

Trusted Energy Transactions for AI Data Centers - Live demonstration and discussion with Eco Wave Power and SEALCOIN.

Vision and Strategy for a Quantum-Safe PKI Migration - Panel with Hitachi Cyber and WISeQey Trust Services. WISeQey Corp (Nasdaq: WQEY) is SEALSQ's parent company.

QASIC: Quantum-Resistant ASIC Design for Automotive and Medical Applications - Keynote by David Fresneau, Strategic Marketing Director of IC'Alps, SEALSQ's ASIC design subsidiary.

Engineering the Quantum Edge in Orbit - Panel on post-quantum chips and payload integration for the WISeSat.Space constellation. Closing fireside chat - Carlos Moreira in conversation with Nick Farina, CEO of EeroQ.



About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.