MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Owners and media from around the world drove the T1, T2 and G700 over sand, mud and steep slopes at the brand's first global owner event since entering Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETOUR, the global off-road and travel SUV brand, held its 2026 Global Fan Festival in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19 under the theme“Journeyed by Passion.” Owners, media and partners from many countries and regions experienced the performance and modification culture of JETOUR's diverse lineup through a city parade, a custom vehicle showcase and all-terrain off-road test drives.









It was JETOUR's first global owner event since entering the Brazilian market and an important platform for showing its product lineup and deepening its connection with users worldwide.

From the Coastline to the Test Track

At the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, JETOUR displayed official and owner-modified vehicles in a wide variety of modification styles. Custom builds based on the G700, T1 and T2 ranged from personalized exterior designs to off-road performance upgrades and outdoor travel setups, and vehicles built by local Brazilian owners showed their own takes on personalization and the outdoor lifestyle. On the eve of the event, a convoy of modified JETOUR vehicles drove through the streets of Rio.

On November 19, media and owner representatives from around the world took the T1, T2 and G700 onto an off-road course of sand, mud and steep slopes. The T Series' XWD fully automatic intelligent four-wheel-drive system uses terrain recognition and intelligent power distribution to adapt to different road conditions, making off-road driving more accessible. The G700, built on the GAIA all-terrain intelligent architecture, pairs a hybrid powertrain with dedicated off-road equipment for the power and capability that challenging terrain demands.

“Switching back and forth between coastal sand and rainforest mud, the T2's four-wheel drive responded with almost no delay,” said one automotive journalist who took part in the test drive.“That kind of easy, accessible off-road experience is very appealing to drivers.”









A Lineup Built for a Range of Travel Scenarios

JETOUR builds its lineup around the different ways its users travel, and it now covers family travel, light off-road and luxury off-road. The T Series, centered on the T1, T2 and their new energy versions, balances city commuting with outdoor exploration, while the G Series, led by models such as the G700, takes the brand further into the luxury off-road market.

JETOUR continues to advance its hybrid and intelligent off-road technologies. C-DM Super Hybrid, XWD fully automatic intelligent four-wheel drive and the GAIA all-terrain intelligent architecture give its vehicles the power, as the brand responds to the increasingly diverse mobility needs of users worldwide with differentiated products and technologies.

Growing a Global Owner Community

Through its“Travel+” strategy, JETOUR is also growing a user ecosystem that connects owners from different countries and regions through modification culture, owners' clubs and events such as the Global Fan Festival. JETOUR CLUB now has more than 300 owners' clubs in over 30 countries and regions, with more than 30,000 core members.

Bringing the 2026 Global Fan Festival to Brazil has taken JETOUR's global user culture to South America, creating a new platform for local owners to connect and for the brand to grow locally. JETOUR will continue to build out its products and services for the global off-road travel market and bring the“Travel+” concept into more travel scenarios.

Company: JETOUR Auto

Contact Person: Tina Liu

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