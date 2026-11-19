PONTIAC BANCORP, INC. AND OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ALL REQUIRED REGULATORY AND SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS FOR MERGER
In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. are expected to receive cash consideration equal to $45.5 million, which equates to approximately $19.78 per share, subject to adjustment as provided for in the merger agreement.
Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close following the close of business on December 31, 2026.
About Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. and Bank of Pontiac
Pontiac Bancorp is headquartered in Pontiac, Illinois and owns Bank of Pontiac, a 79-year-old bank with $1.2 billion in total assets and 14 banking offices in Livingston, Grundy, Tazewell, Ford, and McLean Counties.
About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. and OSB Community Bank
OSB Community Bank is a subsidiary of Ottawa Bancorp, Inc., which is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. OSB Community Bank has total assets of approximately $360.1 million and operates four banking offices in La Salle and Grundy Counties.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the proposed transaction between Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. and Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. including statements regarding the anticipated timing and completion of the transaction, the expected benefits of the combination, integration plans, leadership arrangements and the future operations of the combined institution.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, among others, the possibility that the closing conditions for the merger may not be satisfied; challenges associated with integrating the two organizations; changes in economic, market, competitive, interest rate or regulatory conditions; and other risks affecting the parties or the proposed transaction.
Neither Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. nor Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.
Contact:
Craig Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5437
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