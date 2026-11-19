The global point-of-care/rapid diagnostics market was valued at US$26.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$40.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. A comprehensive new market report examines the technologies, applications, competitive dynamics and regional developments shaping this critical segment of the healthcare industry.

Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for point-of-care diagnostics continues to rise as healthcare providers prioritize faster clinical decisions, decentralized testing and improved patient outcomes. These diagnostic solutions support infectious disease testing, blood glucose monitoring, cardiac marker analysis, pregnancy testing, oncology applications and chronic disease management across hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies and homecare settings.

Adoption is accelerating in emergency departments, where rapid results can support time-sensitive interventions, as well as in primary care and outpatient facilities seeking to streamline diagnosis and treatment. Point-of-care testing is also increasingly important in rural and remote healthcare environments with limited laboratory infrastructure. In homecare settings, rapid diagnostic devices enable ongoing monitoring of diabetes, coagulation disorders and other chronic conditions.

Key market growth drivers include the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, expanding telemedicine services, investment in healthcare infrastructure and public health programs focused on disease surveillance. The shift toward decentralized healthcare and personalized treatment is further strengthening demand for accessible diagnostic tools that can deliver accurate results closer to patients.

Technology Innovation Reshapes Rapid Diagnostic Testing

Digital connectivity is becoming a central feature of point-of-care diagnostic systems. Connected devices can transmit results to electronic health records and mobile health platforms, supporting real-time information exchange, remote monitoring and coordinated care.

Multiplex testing platforms are also gaining momentum by enabling multiple biomarkers to be assessed from a single sample. Continued advances in microfluidics, lab-on-a-chip systems, electrochemical detection, lateral flow assays and polymerase chain reaction technologies are supporting smaller, more portable devices with improved analytical performance.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are expected to enhance result interpretation, predictive capabilities and personalized clinical insights. Together, these developments are positioning rapid diagnostics as an increasingly integrated component of modern healthcare delivery.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Components: Instruments, reagents and kits, and software.

Technologies: Microfluidics, electrochemical detection, lateral flow assays and polymerase chain reaction.

Applications: Infectious disease testing, chronic disease management and oncology. End Users: Hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, laboratories and pharmacies.

The instruments segment is forecast to reach US$20.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8%. The reagents and kits segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period.

Regionally, the United States point-of-care/rapid diagnostics market was valued at approximately US$7 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.3%, reaching US$9.1 billion by 2032. The report also provides detailed analysis of Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, India, South Korea, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides independent analysis of annual market value and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It evaluates major geographic markets, high-growth segments, emerging technologies, competitive conditions and strategic opportunities across the global point-of-care/rapid diagnostics industry.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global point-of-care/rapid diagnostics market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies, applications and end-use segments offer the strongest growth potential?

What factors are driving or restraining market expansion?

How are regional market positions expected to change? Which companies are influencing the competitive landscape?

Purchasers receive detailed market data, regional forecasts, competitive intelligence, company profiles and one year of complimentary report updates. The findings are designed to support market-entry planning, product development, investment evaluation, competitive benchmarking and revenue-growth strategies.

Companies Featured in the Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market Report



Abbott Laboratories

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

Instrumentation Laboratory

Johnson & Johnson

Nova Biomedical Corporation

PTS Diagnostics

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Siemens AG Trinity Biotech PLC

Domain Expert Insights and Report Differentiators



Expert perspectives: The analysis incorporates insights from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research.

Early market signals: The report tracks developments emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity and market-relevant events before they are fully reflected in traditional secondary research.

Validated intelligence: Findings draw on conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other verified sources.

Strategic market direction: The report connects technological, commercial and regulatory signals to identify where the market is moving and which developments may have the greatest strategic impact.

Company intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level forecasts to examine businesses participating in and shaping the competitive environment. Regionally relevant market share analysis: Competitive structures are assessed across major geographies where appropriate, recognizing that market leadership and operating conditions can vary substantially by region.

With point-of-care testing becoming more connected, portable and integrated into decentralized care, the market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2032. Organizations active in diagnostics, medical devices, digital health and healthcare delivery can use the report to assess emerging opportunities and prepare for changes in technology adoption, patient care models and regional demand.

Key Attributes

