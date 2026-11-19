MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kraig Labs' Jon Rice takes spider silk to the global silk industry during Thanksgiving week

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247MarketNews )-While Americans get ready for Thanksgiving, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) has an international business date on the calendar. Chief Operating Officer Jon Rice is scheduled to present at the International Sericultural Commission Congress in Chennai, India, November 23–27, bringing Kraig's recombinant spider-silk technology to an audience that knows how to produce, process and sell silk.

The congress runs Monday through Friday, spanning the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 26. Its theme, Silk For A Sustainable Future, gives Rice an industry setting for discussing what genetic engineering can add to one of the world's oldest textile trades.

Kraig announced that Rice will address genetic engineering's commercial impact on silk, including applications and production economics. The company sees the trip as an opportunity to strengthen industry relationships, explore complementary capabilities and pursue new markets.

“Silk is a material with a long history, and it is being reshaped for new applications and new markets,” Rice said.

Kraig's production approach connects genetic engineering with sericulture, the cultivation of silkworms. Its engineered animals produce silk containing key spider-silk proteins, and their cocoons can be processed into yarn. The company has designed its platform to work within established silk-industry infrastructure.

Editor's opinion:“There is a practical brilliance to bringing an advanced fiber into an industry that already knows how to raise silkworms and process cocoons. Kraig is giving an ancient craft a new material to work with. That makes the Silk Road connection especially fitting.”

Rice will have commercial progress to discuss. On September 29, Kraig announced shipment of its first commercial recombinant spider silk yarn order to a globally recognized performance sports brand. The yarn was processed to the customer's specifications for a confidential pilot development program. That delivery gives the company an example of material made and shipped for a particular customer application.

The production operation also moved forward. In its October 5 update, Kraig reported all three production centers running on staggered schedules. The centers' parental breeding lines supply hybrid eggs for subsequent cocoon production. The company also reported that its last production run had increased silk output by more than 30% through the rainy season.

On October 26, Kraig announced a program to develop additional yarn constructions and blends, alongside a requested sample shipment to a textile innovator with experience collaborating with major aerospace manufacturers. That work puts the focus on how the fiber can be prepared for different uses, with yarn development providing a connection between the material and the manufacturer.

The company's stated interest in complementary capabilities gives the trip a practical purpose. Experienced silk producers and processors bring knowledge of rearing, reeling and textile manufacturing. Those are the same kinds of capabilities involved in turning cocoons into yarn that a customer can evaluate.

Editor's opinion:“We like seeing Jon Rice working hard for shareholders during Thanksgiving week. Kraig has made its first commercial shipment; now it needs to put that material in front of the people who can help develop its next applications and expand its reach. Taking the story to Chennai is a practical way to do that. That's something shareholders can appreciate over Thanksgiving dinner.”

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PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247MarketNews is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor's discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. For further information, please visit or

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