MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New dashboards and expert-backed document verification provide buyers deeper visibility into supplier performance, compliance, and traceability to origin

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency-One, ISN®'s responsible sourcing platform built to help bring transparency to supply chain management, announced new capabilities within its platform. New Supplier Scorecard, Mapping to Origin dashboard, and To-Do List summary, along with enhanced Data and Document Collection & Verification capabilities help streamline supplier performance tracking.

New enhancements include:



Supplier Scorecard: Consolidated view of supplier performance combining Transparency Score and risk analytics including sanctions list screening, social risk, and environmental risk.

Mapping to Origin: Visualization of supply chain traceability to the point of origin based on commodity criteria.

To-Do List: Redesigned homepage consolidating outstanding action items into a single prioritized list. Document Review: Document reviews conducted by risk professionals to assess supplier submitted materials, including Certificates of Origin (COOs).



“From the Supplier Scorecard and Mapping to Origin visualization to a redesigned To-Do List and enhanced Document Review & Verification process, these updates help buyers obtain a clearer view of supplier performance and compliance,” said Brittany Sizemore, Senior Vice President at Transparency-One.“Transparency-One's sustainability and risk experts help validate critical documents across multi-tier supply chains while providing suppliers with actionable guidance, which helps buyers gain confidence in their sourcing decisions.”

For more information on Transparency-One's best-in-class supply chain mapping software and services, visit transparency-one.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900+ Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

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