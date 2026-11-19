MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Starting Nov. 23, Maverik will offer 15¢ off per gallon to eligible Nitro customers through Dec. 31

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With holiday travel and seasonal expenses top of mind for Americans, Maverik – Adventure's First Stop, the leading nationwide adventure-themed convenience store brand, is bringing back increased Nitro fuel savings through Maverik's Adventure Club to help customers' holiday budgets go further.

Beginning Nov. 23 through Dec. 31, eligible Nitro customers will receive 15¢ off per gallon when paying with Nitro, an increase from the everyday 10¢ savings.

Maverik first offered the increased savings during the summer travel season and is bringing the offer back as families, commuters and holiday travelers prepare for the busy season ahead.

“Maverik is all about fueling our customers' adventures,” said Crystal Maggelet, Maverik's CEO and Chief Adventure Guide.“We increased Nitro savings this summer to help customers get more out of their road trips, and we're doubling down for the holidays to help their budgets go further. It's another way we can help customers save on the road so they can spend more time enjoying the season with those who matter most.”

How Nitro Works

Nitro customers will receive 15¢ off per gallon when they pay with Nitro from Nov. 23 through Dec. 31, in addition to ongoing Nitro benefits including 25% off fountain & hot beverages, Punch-It! digital punch cards, and Instant Price Match on fuel to local competitors. After the limited-time offer ends, Nitro will return to its everyday fuel savings structure.

Customers can get started by downloading the Maverik app and joining Maverik's Adventure Club. Eligible members can then upgrade to Nitro mobile pay directly through the app. With Maverik's streamlined cardless signup process, it's easier than ever to activate Nitro and start saving at the pump. Nitro is not a credit card, and there are no fees or physical cards required.

Visit to sign up for Nitro and start fueling future adventures.

Terms and conditions apply. See Maverik Terms & Conditions for details.

About Maverik – Adventure's First Stop

Maverik – Adventure's First Stop operates convenience stores across 20 states, from the Midwest to the West Coast, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Known for fueling adventures and delivering an elevated convenience experience for customers on the go, Maverik stores offer awesome values on fuel, fresh food and beverage options. Approximately 16,000 Team Members support Maverik's operations across its footprint. For more information, visit Maverik.com.

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CONTACT: Media Contacts 84 Communications MacKenzie Seroka/Taylor LaBelle mackenzie@84comms.com, taylor@84comms.com