Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Chillers - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial chillers market was valued at US$5.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$7.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for precise process cooling, energy-efficient equipment, sustainable refrigerants and digitally connected chiller systems across manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemicals, petrochemicals and plastics.

Industrial Chillers Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Industrial chillers are increasingly critical to maintaining stable operating conditions, protecting sensitive equipment and improving process consistency. Applications including injection molding, metalworking, laser cutting, chemical processing and pharmaceutical production require reliable temperature management to reduce downtime, control product quality and extend equipment service life.

Food and beverage producers use industrial cooling systems to regulate processing, mixing and storage temperatures, supporting product integrity and compliance with hygiene requirements. In plastics manufacturing, chillers cool molds and facilitate consistent component formation, helping reduce defects such as warping and shrinkage. These operational requirements are strengthening demand for dependable water-cooled and air-cooled chiller technologies.

Technological advances are reshaping the industrial chillers market. Variable speed drives, optimized heat exchangers, magnetic bearing compressors and advanced compressor designs are improving performance across changing cooling loads. These technologies can lower electricity consumption, reduce operating costs and limit maintenance requirements while supporting more precise process control.

The transition toward low-global-warming-potential refrigerants is another significant market development. Manufacturers and industrial operators are responding to the Montreal Protocol, the Kigali Amendment and related environmental regulations by reducing reliance on high-impact refrigerants. Hydrofluoroolefins, ammonia and carbon dioxide are gaining attention as companies pursue lower emissions, regulatory compliance and long-term sustainability objectives.

Digitalization is also accelerating adoption of advanced industrial chiller systems. Internet of Things connectivity, integrated sensors, cloud-based monitoring, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics enable real-time assessment of temperature, pressure, flow rates and energy consumption. These capabilities support predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, remote supervision and dynamic performance optimization. Digital twin technologies further allow engineers to model operating conditions and evaluate system adjustments before implementing physical changes.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Industrial cooling can represent a substantial share of facility energy use, making efficiency a central purchasing consideration. High-efficiency chillers equipped with variable speed drives and intelligent controls can reduce unnecessary power consumption and peak demand costs. In some markets, qualifying equipment may also provide access to government or utility incentives.

Corporate decarbonization programs, environmental regulations and green building standards are encouraging investment in cooling systems that use low-GWP or natural refrigerants. Ammonia- and carbon dioxide-based chillers are seeing increased adoption in food processing, cold storage and pharmaceutical applications where efficiency, reliability and environmental performance are important procurement criteria.

Integration with facility energy management and building automation platforms further strengthens the value of advanced chillers. Connected systems provide actionable energy data, identify inefficiencies and support coordinated load management across industrial operations.

Regional and Segment Outlook

Water chillers are forecast to remain a major market segment, reaching approximately US$4.8 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.7%. The air chillers segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period.

The United States industrial chillers market was valued at approximately US$1.6 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% and reach US$1.5 billion by 2032. Additional opportunities are emerging across Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Rapid industrialization and investment in production capacity across Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East are increasing demand for process cooling. Expansion in pharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage, biotechnology and plastics manufacturing is creating opportunities for high-performance chiller installations and upgrades. Rising temperatures and more frequent extreme weather events are also increasing the importance of reliable cooling for industrial facilities, commercial buildings and data-intensive operations.

Report Scope



Market measurement: Industrial chillers market value and annual sales forecasts presented in US$ million from 2025 through 2032.

Types: Water chillers and air chillers.

End uses: Chemicals and petrochemicals, plastics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and other industrial applications.

Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Country analysis: Coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Strategic Market Insights



Assessment of industrial chillers market size, forecasts, growth rates and segment performance through 2032.

Analysis of demand drivers, market restraints, refrigerant transitions and evolving efficiency requirements.

Evaluation of competitive conditions and company presence across major geographic markets.

Identification of revenue opportunities associated with equipment modernization, digital controls, predictive maintenance and sustainable cooling. Examination of regional market structures and market share where competitive dynamics warrant additional detail.

Companies Featured

The report includes profiles and competitive intelligence for leading industrial chiller manufacturers and market participants, including Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Haier Group, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Johnson Controls International PLC, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Thermax, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise and academic specialists to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, regulatory developments and technology investments before they are fully reflected in established market data.

Its intelligence base draws from conference sessions, executive presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources. These inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, competitive shifts and developments likely to influence future investment decisions.

The report also extends beyond market-level analysis through detailed company intelligence and geographically relevant competitive assessments. Rather than relying solely on a single global market share calculation, it evaluates regional structures where differences in regulation, technology adoption, industrial activity and supplier presence materially affect competition.

Report Benefits



Independent analysis of global industrial chillers market trends and forecasts.

Detailed evaluation of water chiller and air chiller growth trajectories.

Regional insights covering established and emerging industrial markets.

Competitive profiles of prominent industrial cooling technology providers.

Actionable intelligence to support market entry, investment, product development and expansion strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Key Attributes

