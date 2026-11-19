MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("" or the "") (TSX: SIA) announced today that it has introduced virtual primary care through its partnership with Dialogue, a Canadian virtual healthcare and wellness provider. The new benefit is available to Sienna's full-time and part-time team members and their families across Canada through Sienna's enhanced Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP).

Sienna, one of Canada's largest owners and operators of senior living, is making it easier for team members and their families to access healthcare when and where they need it. The virtual primary care benefit provides 24/7 access to healthcare professionals for everyday illnesses and minor injuries, prescriptions and renewals, specialist referrals and laboratory testing, and healthcare navigation to help individuals find the care they need. The service offers a convenient alternative to traditional in-person appointments, particularly for team members who work shifts, evenings and weekends.

This benefit reflects Sienna's ongoing investment in employee wellbeing and workplace experience. Sienna's approximately 15,500 team members provide care, service and support to approximately 14,500 seniors across Canada every day.

"Our purpose, Cultivating Happiness in Daily Life for residents, begins with supporting the people who care for them," said Nitin Jain, President and CEO of Sienna Senior Living. "When our team members are at their best, they are better able to create the moments and experiences that enrich daily life for residents and families. Access to virtual primary care is an investment in the wellbeing of our people and in the experience we provide every day across our communities."

The new benefit builds on Sienna's broader efforts to support team members throughout their careers. Through the Sienna Ownership and Rewards (SOAR) program, eligible full-time and part-time team members receive company shares after one year of service. SOAR for Service provides additional share awards at service milestones, allowing employees to participate directly in Sienna's long-term success.

Sienna also encourages employee-led innovation through Spark, a program that helps team members bring ideas to life that improve resident experiences, enhance the team member experience and strengthen the way care and services are delivered across the organization.

Together, these programs reflect Sienna's commitment to being an employer of choice in senior living. In its 2026 employee engagement survey, Sienna achieved a record 90 per cent participation rate and an overall engagement score of 8.0. In addition, Sienna was recognized by TIME Magazine as one of Canada's Best Companies for the second consecutive year.

"We heard from team members that accessing healthcare isn't always easy when you're balancing work, family and everything else life brings," said Olga Giovanniello, Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President. "Virtual primary care gives team members and their families another way to receive support when they need it, without having to spend hours searching for appointments or sitting in a waiting room. It's one more way we're helping make life a little easier for the people who care for others every day."

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit

For more information, visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Nancy Webb

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing

(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030

...

Nadia Daniell-Colarossi

Sr. Director, Public Affairs

(416) 807-0590

...