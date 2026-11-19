The global connected health devices market, valued at US$3 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$11.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, broader adoption of remote patient monitoring, advances in wearable medical technology, and increasing demand for data-driven healthcare.

Connected Health Devices Reshape Healthcare Delivery

Connected health devices are enabling continuous monitoring, real-time data exchange, earlier clinical intervention, and more personalized treatment. Wearable sensors, smartwatches, glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, smart inhalers, pulse oximeters, and other connected medical devices allow patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to access current health information outside conventional clinical environments.

This capability is particularly important for managing diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and respiratory disorders. Continuous access to patient data can support timely treatment adjustments, reduce avoidable hospital visits, and improve long-term disease management. Connected health solutions are also helping healthcare systems address the monitoring requirements of aging populations while advancing preventive, patient-centered care.

Technology Innovation Accelerates Market Expansion

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, sensor miniaturization, cloud computing, secure data transmission, and advanced wireless connectivity continue to strengthen the performance of connected health devices. AI-enabled platforms can identify anomalies, assess health patterns, and support predictive analytics across applications such as cardiac monitoring, sleep management, weight management, and stress assessment.

Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring are creating further opportunities for connected medical devices. Health metrics can be transmitted directly to physicians, supporting more frequent clinical oversight without requiring in-person consultations. Continued deployment of 5G networks is expected to improve transmission speed and reliability for real-time consultations, advanced diagnostics, high-resolution medical imaging, and other data-intensive healthcare applications.

Key Connected Health Devices Market Growth Drivers



Increasing incidence of diabetes, heart disease, respiratory disorders, and other chronic conditions requiring ongoing monitoring.

Growing demand for telehealth, home-based care, and remote healthcare services.

Rapid development of medical wearables, smart sensors, and multifunctional monitoring devices.

Greater integration of AI and machine learning for predictive analytics and personalized care.

Healthcare provider demand for timely patient data and more efficient clinical workflows.

Regulatory support and reimbursement policies encouraging connected health technology adoption. Consumer interest in fitness tracking, wellness monitoring, and preventive health management.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage

The connected health devices market report analyzes market value in US dollars across technology, application, end-use, and geographic segments.



Technology: Wireless technology, wired technology, and hybrid technology.

Application: Vital signs and patient monitors, ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps, imaging systems, respiratory devices, and other applications.

End Use: Hospitals, maternity and fertility care centers, trauma and emergency care units, and other healthcare settings. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. European coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe.

Key Market Insights

The wireless technology segment is forecast to reach US$5.5 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 21.3%. The wired technology segment is projected to expand at an 18.8% CAGR during the analysis period.

The United States connected health devices market is estimated at US$879.8 million in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.4%, reaching approximately US$2 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market trends and opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The report examines the competitive environment, geographic market presence, product activity, and strategic positioning of connected health device companies. Featured organizations include:



Agfa-Gevaert NV

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Apple, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Evolent Health LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Medtronic Plc Microsoft Corporation

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional market research. The report tracks emerging shifts identified through expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These market signals are synthesized to assess strategic direction, competitive change, technology adoption, and developments likely to influence future growth. Company-level intelligence complements the broader market analysis, while regional market share is evaluated where competitive structures and available data make such analysis strategically relevant.

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and connected health devices market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed evaluation of major technologies, applications, end-use markets, and geographic regions.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, emerging trends, and revenue opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies and regional market presence.

Strategic insights to support investment planning, product development, market entry, and business expansion. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global connected health devices market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments offer the strongest growth potential, how regional market positions may change, and which companies are influencing the competitive landscape. It also identifies the technology, regulatory, clinical, and commercial factors shaping the future of remote patient monitoring and connected healthcare.

Key Attributes

