MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The practical steps parents can still take to settle school holiday arrangements

Mount Eliza, Victoria, Australia, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Separated parents who have not yet agreed where their children will spend Christmas still have options, even though the court cut-off for holiday applications has now passed, says Village Family Lawyers, a specialist family law firm with offices in Mount Eliza and Malvern.







Village Family Lawyers - Mount Eliza and Malvern

The cut-off for filing interim parenting applications about the Christmas school holidays with the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia passed at 4pm on Friday 13 November 2026. Under the court's rules, an interim application filed after that date may not be heard until after Christmas. Urgent matters are treated differently and can still be brought before the court.

“Missing the cut-off does not mean missing Christmas with your children,” said Bryn Stevens, Partner at Village Family Lawyers and a Law Institute of Victoria Accredited Family Law Specialist.“The date only affects when the court can hear a non-urgent application. There is still time for parents to reach an agreement, and an agreement they have shaped themselves is often easier for everyone to live with.”

Village Family Lawyers says there are six things separated parents can do now:

Existing parenting orders or a parenting plan may already cover the holidays, and existing orders still need to be followed.A family lawyer can explain what the law considers, and what a fair, child-focused arrangement could look like, before you sit down to negotiate.. Include dates, handover times and places, and any travel.Where parents cannot agree directly, mediation is often the next step.A parenting plan records the arrangement, although it is not legally enforceable on its own. Parents who want a binding arrangement can ask a family lawyer about consent orders.Urgent situations, including concerns about a child's safety, are not held to the cut-off and should be raised with a family lawyer straight away.

Village Family Lawyers has supported over 1,000 families, and 9 in 10 matters the firm manages are resolved without going to court.

“Christmas carries a lot of feeling for separated families, and children notice how the adults around them handle it,” said Lauren Wilson, Managing Director and Founding Principal of Village Family Lawyers.“A calm, specific plan made a few weeks out gives children certainty. It is rarely too late to have that conversation, and parents do not have to work it out alone.”

Lauren said the first step does not need to be a big one.

“Many parents we speak to are not looking for a legal process. They want to know where they stand and what to say,” she said.“That is why a first conversation with us is short, free and carries no commitment. If a parent then wants advice, it comes in a single fixed-fee session, so they know the cost before they start and can walk into mediation, or a conversation with the other parent, feeling prepared.”

Lauren said the weeks before Christmas are already crowded for most families.“Parents are juggling work, school events and everything else this time of year brings. A phone call, followed by a consultation online if they need one, means getting advice does not have to become one more thing to organise.”

This release provides general information only and is not legal advice.

About Village Family Lawyers

Village Family Lawyers is a specialist family law firm with offices in Mount Eliza and Malvern, Victoria. Founded in 2019 and led by Managing Director and Founding Principal Lauren Wilson, the firm supports individuals and families through separation, divorce, parenting arrangements and mediation. The team includes two Law Institute of Victoria Accredited Family Law Specialists, Bryn Stevens and Anna Bulner.

The firm offers three ways to get started. A free 15-minute Discovery Call, by phone, is a first conversation with no obligation. A 90-minute fixed-fee Initial Consultation covers a person's legal position, options and recommended next steps. A 90-minute fixed-fee Pre-Mediation Conference prepares a parent for mediation and includes a written letter of advice. Consultations are available in person or online.

Interviews and podcast appearances

Lauren Wilson and Bryn Stevens are available for media interviews and podcast appearances on separation, parenting arrangements, mediation and how families can plan for the holiday period. To arrange a time, contact Tanya Duncan using the details below.







Village Family Lawyers - Mount Eliza and Malvern

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