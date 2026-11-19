MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remova secures largest allocation in federal BECCS stream and separate advance purchase through Mission from MaRS for proposed facility that would turn Alberta forestry residuals into permanent carbon removal

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remova Carbon Systems Ltd., a Calgary-based developer of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) projects, has been selected by the Government of Canada to supply carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits under its new National Master Standing Offer, which creates a reliable way for federal organizations to purchase credits while supporting the growth of Canada's emerging carbon removal sector. Any credits purchased would come from Remova's proposed facility near Whitecourt in Woodlands County, Alberta.

Remova was one of three suppliers selected in the BECCS stream of the federal procurement and received the stream's largest allocation – 50 per cent of the dollars allocated for potential BECCS credit purchases. Under its standing offer, federal organizations can purchase credits from Remova as they become available.

“Carbon removal buyers are looking for permanence, credible measurement and suppliers who can reliably deliver at scale,” said Tyler Stuart, president and co-founder of Remova.“We built our model around all three, and being selected by the Government of Canada is a strong signal that the approach is working. Alberta has the forest residuals, the geology and the oil and gas expertise to do this well, and this first facility is the template for the ones that follow.”

Today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, announced the Government of Canada has established 19 standing offers across five carbon removal pathways, following a competitive procurement process. They are available to designated federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations until March 31, 2029, with an option to extend to March 31, 2031.

“Achieving net-zero government operations requires both deep emissions reductions and innovative approaches to addressing residual emissions. These new carbon dioxide removal credit standing offers demonstrate Canada's leadership in climate action, harness the country's competitive advantages, and support the growth of a strong, innovative, and low-carbon economy,” said Ali.

Turning forestry residuals into permanent carbon removal

Remova designs its facilities for carbon removal from the start, sized to the biomass and storage available in each region. At its proposed facility near Whitecourt, Remova would use forestry and sawmill residuals to generate heat and electricity, then capture and permanently store the carbon dioxide released in the process. The approach brings together three resources that are abundant in Alberta:



Forestry residuals: logging slash – the treetops and branches left after harvest that are often piled and burned or left to decompose – plus bark and other residuals from sawmills.

Existing well infrastructure: Remova plans to store captured carbon dioxide permanently in a deep saline formation through a repurposed oil and gas well, reusing existing infrastructure rather than drilling new. Commercial equipment: Remova would combine commercially available biomass energy equipment and amine-based CO2 capture in a single facility.



Built on proven technology

The proposed facility is designed to remove approximately 20,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year net of all project emissions, including collecting and transporting the wood. Remova is targeting first operations in 2028, with credits verified under the Isometric Standard.

“Biomass-fired heat and power, amine-based carbon capture, and compression and injection of CO2 into a deep saline formation are all proven technologies,” said Bob Schmitz, founder and vice-president, technical, of Remova.“Our engineering challenge is to integrate them into one cohesive plant design for commercial scale.”

A model designed to scale

Remova's approach is designed to be replicated in regions where forestry residuals and suitable geological storage overlap. The company is assessing additional sites in Alberta and other regions and is considering a second project with an annual net carbon removal capacity of 125,000 to 250,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The federal selection adds to growing demand for credits from Remova's first facility. The company has also secured a purchase through the Mission from MaRS Carbon Credit Purchasing Program, which brings organizations together to purchase carbon removal credits in advance from early-stage Canadian companies, helping them secure early customers and advance project development. Credits purchased through MaRS would also come from the proposed Whitecourt-area facility, with delivery planned for 2028 and 2029.

“We are excited about this high potential BECCS solution,” said Niyat Gebreab, senior associate of cleantech and climate at MaRS, who helps lead the Carbon Removal Credit Education Program.“Our program is designed to catalyze the early-stage carbon removal industry. Seeing the Government of Canada make a purchase alongside our organization is an encouraging signal of growing demand and we're pleased to be part of the momentum.”

Remova is in discussions with additional buyers for credits from its first and future facilities.

About Remova Carbon Systems

Remova Carbon Systems Ltd. is a Calgary-based developer of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage projects. It designs its facilities specifically for carbon removal, turning forestry and sawmill residuals into energy and permanently storing the captured carbon dioxide underground. Remova's first project, proposed near Whitecourt in Woodlands County, Alberta, is targeting first removals in 2028. Learn more at remova.earth.

CONTACT: Media contact Lisa Libin Naer Communications for Remova Carbon Systems... 403.815.5626 Buyer and investor inquiries Tyler Stuart President and Co-Founder, Remova Carbon Systems...h