MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The founder-led sunscreen brand recognizes JPMorganChase, Rosenthal Capital Group and Planned Parenthood while announcing a partnership with the Melanoma Research Alliance.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Girl Sunscreen (BGS), the beauty brand founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Shontay Lundy, is celebrating 10 years in business, marking a decade of making sun protection more accessible, inclusive and culturally relevant for Black and Brown consumers.

What began with a mission to create sunscreen specifically with melanin-rich skin in mind has grown into a nationally recognized brand with a presence in more than 12,000 doors across major retailers and an expanding international footprint.

To commemorate the milestone, Black Girl Sunscreen will host A Decade in the Sun, an intimate anniversary celebration on November 20, 2026, in Los Angeles, bringing together partners, supporters and individuals who have contributed to the brand's journey.

Recognizing a Decade of Corporate Support

As Black Girl Sunscreen celebrates its first decade, the company is recognizing the organizations that have supported its growth and helped create opportunities for long-term success.

The anniversary celebration is supported by JPMorganChase, Rosenthal Capital Group and Planned Parenthood, organizations representing different but meaningful relationships in the Black Girl Sunscreen story.

Their participation reflects the importance of strategic relationships, financial infrastructure and community support in helping independent, founder-led businesses build sustainable companies.

Looking Ahead: A Partnership with Melanoma Research Alliance

As Black Girl Sunscreen enters its second decade, the company is also announcing a partnership with the Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing melanoma research, prevention and treatment. Lundy recently joined MRA's Leadership Council, deepening her commitment to the organization's mission.

The partnership, extending through September 2027, will focus on raising awareness about melanoma, supporting research and expanding conversations around sun safety and prevention.

Through education, consumer engagement and collaborative initiatives, Black Girl Sunscreen and MRA aim to reinforce the importance of daily sun protection and increase awareness among communities that have historically been underserved in conversations about skin health.

“Melanoma affects over 100,000 people every year and nearly everyone knows someone impacted. Facts matter and the more we educate people about melanoma prevention, early detection, and their unique risk factors-no matter the skin color--the more lives we save. That's why the Melanoma Research Alliance is honored to partner with Black Girl Sunscreen, an early innovator when it comes to making sun safety relevant to people with skin of color. Together we will increase awareness, access to culturally sensitive skin care products, and critical funding to drive research and treatment options for all,” said Dana Deighton, Director of Communications & Engagement.

A Decade in the Sun

For Lundy, the 10-year milestone represents more than the longevity of a beauty brand. It is a reflection of what is possible when an entrepreneur identifies an overlooked consumer need and builds a company committed to addressing it.

“A decade in the sun has taught me that this was never just about a product. It was about making sure we're included in the conversation about our own health. Partnering with the Melanoma Research Alliance is the next chapter of that mission, and I'm grateful to every partner and customer who has believed in what we're building,” expressed Shontay Lundy, Creator & Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen.

As Black Girl Sunscreen looks toward 2027 and beyond, the company remains focused on expanding its reach, strengthening its partnerships and continuing the mission that inspired its founding.

About Black Girl Sunscreen

Founded in 2016 by Shontay Lundy, Black Girl Sunscreen is a sunscreen brand created with melanin-rich skin in mind. The company develops sun protection products designed to make daily SPF use an accessible and essential part of skincare routines while championing representation and inclusion within the beauty industry.

About Melanoma Research Alliance

The Melanoma Research Alliance is a nonprofit funder of melanoma research, working to accelerate scientific discoveries, improve prevention and advance treatments for melanoma patients.

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