MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New by-the-minute billing model pauses RAM and CPU costs the second you stop your server.

Oakwood, GA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleForge, a premier, high-performance game server provider, today announced the official launch of its new Pay-as-You-Go game hosting service. Designed for gamers who want total control over their hosting costs, the new billing model allows players to pay exclusively for the exact minutes their server is running, eliminating the wasted expenses associated with standard 24/7 monthly subscriptions.







Only pay for the server time you actually use with AleForge's new per-minute billing.

Traditionally, weekend warriors and casual co-op groups have been forced to pay full monthly rates for servers that sit idle for most of the week. AleForge's true Pay-as-You-Go model disrupts this standard. Users simply add a prepaid credit balance to their account and deploy a server. If a group plays for exactly 43 minutes, they are billed for exactly 43 minutes.

When players are done for the night, they can stop the server from the AleForge control panel or by creating a schedule to stop and start the server. Once stopped RAM and CPU billing halts that exact minute. Game worlds, mods, and progress remain perfectly intact, with only the disk space continuing to bill at fractions of a cent (approximately $0.20 per GB monthly) to safely store the files.

"A weekend server shouldn't cost the same as one that never sleeps," the company noted in its launch announcement.

The financial benefits for part-time server communities are substantial. A standard server configured with 4 GB of RAM, 2 vCPUs, and 20 GB of disk space running only on evenings and weekends (roughly 16 hours a week) costs approximately $6.00 per month under the new Pay-as-You-Go model. Compared to a traditional competitor's plan offering the same 4 GB / 2 vCPU specifications for 24/7 uptime at an estimated $11.99 per month, a part-time server owner can save 50% or more by utilizing AleForge's per-minute billing system.

Pay-as-You-Go users retain access to the full suite of AleForge's premium features. Servers are deployed on high-performance NVMe SSDs with enterprise-grade DDoS protection, and users manage their worlds through AleForge's custom Blacksmith control panel, which features one-click modpack installations. Customers also have the ultimate flexibility to dynamically slide their RAM, CPU, and disk limits up for massive weekend events, and scale them back down when the event concludes.

The service provides transparent hourly rates for precise resource tracking, which the billing system then divides by 60 to calculate the exact per-minute charge:



RAM: ~$0.0056 / GB-hour (billed only while running)

CPU: ~$0.0028 / vCPU-hour (billed only while running)

Disk: ~$0.0003 / GB-hour (billed continuously to save world data) Databases & Backups: Billed only while actively in use

AleForge ensures players are never caught off guard by depleted funds. The system sends automated alerts when an account has 24 hours and 8 hours of credit remaining. If a balance hits $0, servers are granted a 2-hour grace period before safely suspending, giving users 7 days to top up their account and bring their world back online instantly.

Players can start building their custom Pay-as-You-Go server today with a minimum $5.00 account deposit by visiting AleForge's configurator.

Read the full announcement and pricing breakdown on the AleForge blog.

About AleForge

Based in Oakwood, Georgia, AleForge provides powerful, high-performance game server hosting for over 45 top titles, including Minecraft, Palworld, Valheim, and Terraria. Backed by 24/7 expert support and premium hardware, AleForge empowers gaming communities of all sizes to build, explore, and play on their own terms.

Press Inquiries

Marketing Team

marketing [at] aleforge.net

