Monday through Thursday evening sessions let adults get treatment for addiction and mental health without stepping away from work.

SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trailhead Treatment Center has launched an Evening Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for working adults who need real help with addiction or mental health but can't step away from their jobs to get it. The program meets Monday through Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Trailhead's center at 103 Stiles Rd, Suites 1 & 2, in Salem, just minutes off I-93 at the Massachusetts border.A lot of adults put off treatment because daytime programs don't fit around a job, a commute or a family. Evening IOP is built around that reality: three hours a night, four nights a week, once the workday is done."If you're a working adult, this is something that can work for you," said Caitlin DiBlasi, BSN, RN, co-founder and chief operating officer of Trailhead Treatment Center. "Nobody should have to choose between keeping their job and getting well. You can come here after work, do real recovery work with people who understand what you're going through, and still show up for your life the next day."Evening IOP treats substance use and mental health together, with the same team and the same therapist. That includes alcohol, opioid, stimulant, benzodiazepine and polysubstance use, along with anxiety, depression, trauma and PTSD, and co-occurring disorders. Trailhead also now admits adults whose main reason for seeking care is a mental health concern.Each evening centers on group therapy focused on skill-building, relapse prevention, psychoeducation and processing, and clients also receive individual therapy and case management. Care draws on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and a trauma-informed approach, along with holistic practices that help clients manage stress and regulate their emotions.Clients can also add medication-assisted treatment with long-acting injectable medications: Vivitrol (naltrexone) for opioid or alcohol use disorder, and Sublocade or Brixadi (buprenorphine) for opioid use disorder. Each client works with one assigned therapist who stays with them across Trailhead's levels of care, so moving between programs doesn't mean starting over with someone new.Trailhead was founded by Caitlin and Mike DiBlasi, who are both in recovery, and the team weighs lived experience alongside clinical credentials when it hires."We started Trailhead after watching too many people struggle to find outpatient care that felt personal and grounded," said Mike DiBlasi, co-founder of Trailhead Treatment Center. "The evening program is a big part of that. It meets people where they are, after work and close to home."Getting started is simple, and no physician referral is needed. Trailhead's admissions line is answered 24 hours a day. The admissions team verifies insurance benefits on the first call and completes a clinical assessment by phone to recommend the right level of care, and clients can often start treatment within 24 to 48 hours of first contact. If someone needs detox first, admissions helps arrange a place at an outside detox program and schedules their Trailhead intake for the day they're discharged.Trailhead works with commercial insurance plans that include out-of-network benefits and also accepts self-pay. Families are part of the process too, through family sessions with the client's therapist and support services open to loved ones 18 and older.Trailhead serves adults 18 and older across southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley in Massachusetts, including Salem, Windham, Pelham, Derry, Londonderry, Haverhill, Methuen, Lawrence, Lowell and Andover. The center is about 15 minutes from Derry, 20 minutes from Nashua, 25 minutes from Lowell and 30 minutes from Manchester, with on-site parking.About Trailhead Treatment CenterTrailhead Treatment Center is an outpatient addiction and mental health treatment center located at 103 Stiles Rd, Suites 1 & 2, Salem, NH 03079. It serves adults 18 and older with a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), daytime and evening Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), outpatient therapy, medication management and medication-assisted treatment. Its care combines evidence-based therapy with holistic practices such as yoga, breathwork, meditation and art therapy. Trailhead is accredited by The Joint Commission. Its admissions line, 603-207-1060, is answered 24 hours a day. Learn more at trailheadbh.

Trailhead Treatment Center

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Trailhead Treatment Center

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Trailhead Treatment Center Launches Evening Intensive Outpatient Program for Working Adults in Salem, NH News Provided By Brand North November 19, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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