Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT) combines on-aircraft, advanced simulation, and VR to help Cirrus pilots prevent and recover from aircraft upsets.

- Paul 'BJ' RansburyMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), a global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), today announced a new Cirrus UPRT program featuring specialized training for pilots of the Cirrus Vision Jet.The program is designed to prepare Cirrus pilots to prevent, recognize and recover from unexpected airplane upsets while connecting those skills directly to the aircraft and operating environments they encounter in everyday flight.For Vision Jet pilots, that means addressing the realities of single-pilot jet operations, where aircraft performance, automation, workload and rapidly changing flight conditions can converge during an unexpected event.“Cirrus aircraft give pilots tremendous capability, and the Vision Jet has brought an entirely new level of performance to personal aviation,” said Paul“BJ” Ransbury, CEO of Aviation Performance Solutions.“Our goal is to make sure the pilot's capabilities keep pace with the aircraft. This program develops the skills and resilience to prevent or, if necessary, recover from an unexpected aircraft upset.”Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) remains aviation's leading cause of fatalities worldwide. While modern aircraft incorporate increasingly sophisticated technology and safety systems, effective LOC-I prevention requires pilots to recognize developing threats, manage startle and surprise, and apply the correct response when an aircraft departs from the expected flight condition.APS Cirrus UPRT combines academics, all-attitude on-aircraft training, and advanced simulation to develop those capabilities and help pilots transfer them to their Cirrus aircraft and real-world operations.This training program is independently developed and delivered by Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Cirrus Aircraft.LEARN MORE: apstraining/cirrusABOUT APSWe Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home SafelyAviation Performance Solutions (APS) is the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), with specialized expertise in Jet UPRT for professional pilots. Focused on reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the leading cause of aviation fatalities, APS delivers a comprehensive training approach that blends academics, on-aircraft instruction, advanced simulation, and virtual reality. APS's UPRT methodology has been validated through independently verified research showing significant improvements in pilots' upset recognition, recovery performance, and resilience to startle and surprise in real-world training environments.Trusted by airlines, business aviation operators, military organizations, and corporate flight departments worldwide, APS helps pilots build the skills and confidence needed to prevent and recover from in-flight upsets. APS's brand promise reflects the high standard behind every training program: Every Pilot Trained – In Control – All The Time.More at: apstraining

Carey Bryson

Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)

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APS Introduces Cirrus Upset Training Program with Specialized Vision Jet Training News Provided By Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) November 19, 2026, 15:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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