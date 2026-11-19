CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apateon Press today announced the publication of Race, Lies & Unity! Building a Stronger America as One People by Richard A. Wayner. The book offers readers a historical account of how racial categories became embedded in American law, along with a practical argument for why a shared national identity may matter more now than at any time since the founding of the republic. Written for the United States' 250th anniversary, Race, Lies & Unity! presents what Wayner calls two competing ideas of American identity. "One is the lie of race, which is a cancer," he writes. "One is unity, which is the cure." The book is available in paperback and ebook editions on Amazon.The book traces race as a social and political organizing system back to the Virginia House of Burgesses in the 1600s, where, Wayner argues, a series of colonial statutes turned existing labor arrangements into hereditary, race-based chattel slavery. He describes the result as a business decision that later acquired its pseudo-scientific justifications.From there, Wayner examines three moments he characterizes as "Great Compromises" in which the nation could have abandoned racial categories and chose not to: the framing of the Constitution, the end of Reconstruction, and the Civil Rights era, which he contends rejected race in principle while preserving it in policy. The book's final section presents the 250th anniversary as "the best (and maybe last) opportunity" to resolve that contradiction.Making the Case for E Pluribus UnumWayner draws a clear distinction between culture and race. He celebrates the cultures that Americans of every heritage bring to the country while arguing that race-based classification is the source of the damage. "Cultural diversity is not the cancer," he writes. "Race-based classification is."To show what national unity can achieve, the book offers three case studies. The first is the American economy, where Wayner points to research linking diverse, mission-aligned leadership to stronger business performance and to the role of immigrants and their children in founding a large share of Fortune 500 companies. The second is the U.S. Olympic team, which assembles athletes from every background to compete under one flag. The third is the U.S. armed forces, where Wayner cites the Navajo Code Talkers, the Tuskegee Airmen, and leaders such as Colin Powell as evidence that a shared mission can turn diversity into a strategic advantage.The book also treats social cohesion as a matter of national security. Drawing on data from the Pew Research Center, FEMA and the RAND Corporation, Wayner argues that declining trust among Americans may leave the country more vulnerable to crises ranging from natural disasters to disinformation and foreign threats. "As Americans, we are citizens, not subjects," Wayner writes. "We must ask ourselves, 'What are we building?'"Publisher's Perspective"When we announced this book in September, we said it would start a conversation, and the finished book delivers on that promise," said Hugh Taylor, President of Apateon Press. "Readers will likely disagree with parts of it, and we welcome that. The question at the center of the book, what Americans are building together, is one that deserves an answer from all of us in this anniversary year."Book DetailsPublication date: November 15, 2026Formats and price: Paperback, $14.99; ebook, $2.99ISBN: 979-8997338862Amazon:About Richard A. WaynerRichard A. Wayner brings a combination of finance, media, economic development and affordable housing expertise to the subject of American identity. He is Managing Partner of Fort Greene Partners (FGP), which he founded in 2009 to advise minority-owned businesses and Fortune 500 companies on diverse supplier networks. FGP clients have included both smaller entrepreneurial businesses and larger Fortune 500 companies. He is a former Goldman Sachs M&A banker and an original member of the firm's Urban Investment Group, and he later co-founded Alliance TRACE Media (TRACE-TV) and The TRUE Agency. Wayner is also an impact investor in emerging American markets. He holds a BA cum laude in History and Economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford University. Raised in the South Bronx, he lives in New York City and is the father of four children.END

Hugh Taylor

Apateon Press

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Apateon Publishes Race, Lies & Unity! Building a Stronger America as One People by Richard A. Wayner News Provided By Taylor Communications, LLC November 19, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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