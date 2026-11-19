Photo courtesy Saint Mary's College of California

Photo courtesy Saint Mary's College of California

Acclaimed Bay Area poet, longtime Saint Mary's educator receives one of the nation's highest literary honors for Still House in the Desert: An eco-contemplation

- Roger J. Thompson, President, Saint Mary's College of CaliforniaMORAGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brenda Hillman, an internationally acclaimed poet and Professor Emerita at Saint Mary's College of California, has won the 2026 National Book Award for Poetry for her collection Still House in the Desert: An eco-contemplation, published by Wesleyan University Press.Hillman was honored Wednesday evening, November 18, at the 77th National Book Awards Ceremony & Benefit Dinner, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Hosted by actor Kyle MacLachlan, the ceremony celebrated outstanding literary achievements across five categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People's Literature.One of the most prestigious literary honors in the United States, the National Book Award recognizes exceptional works by American authors and publishers. Hillman's collection was selected from five finalists in the Poetry category, which drew 285 submissions this year.A celebrated poet, educator, and environmental advocate, Hillman taught at Saint Mary's for nearly four decades, from 1985 to 2023. She helped establish the College's highly regarded Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program and served as the Olivia Filippi Professor in Poetry. In 2023, she was honored as Saint Mary's Professor of the Year, recognizing her extraordinary contributions as a teacher, mentor, and champion of the literary arts.Her award-winning collection, Still House in the Desert, explores family, childhood, memory, loss, and the natural world. The final volume in a quartet of poetry collections exploring the passage of time, the book reflects Hillman's distinctive approach to ecopoetics, weaving together personal experience, environmental awareness, and innovative poetic forms.In an emotional and often humorous acceptance speech Wednesday evening, Hillman expressed astonishment at receiving the award and encouraged the audience to make poetry part of their everyday lives.“Try to read a poem every day,” she urged. Reflecting on the deeply personal inspiration behind her winning collection, Hillman spoke about her mother, who emigrated from Brazil and, she recalled, never felt completely at home in America. She concluded with a poignant dedication:“I want to lift up this award to our mothers that are no longer with us.”Hillman's literary accomplishments include numerous acclaimed poetry collections and prestigious awards. Her 2013 collection, Seasonal Works with Letters on Fire, was longlisted for the National Book Award, while her 2018 collection, Extra Hidden Life, Among the Days, received the Northern California Book Award.A Saint Mary's connection spanning generations: Among the thousands of students Hillman taught and mentored is two-time Academy Award–winning actor Mahershala Ali '96, who has publicly acknowledged her influence as his undergraduate poetry instructor.Upcoming Bay Area appearanceHillman is scheduled to return to Saint Mary's on Wednesday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m., for a public literary conversation with her husband, former U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Hass '63. The event, part of the College's Visiting Writers series, will take place at the LeFevre Theatre on the Moraga campus.The event is free and open to the public, with reservations strongly recommended.Additional information and media resourcesBrenda Hillman: National Book Award finalist and“Teaching the Imagination” - Saint Mary's NewsCenter, October 2026. Includes a video of Hillman's Professor of the Year lecture“Legendary Teacher” and Poet Brenda Hillman Selected as Professor of the Year - Saint Mary's NewsCenter, March 2023. An in-depth profile of Hillman's career, accomplishments, and impact on generations of students2026 National Book Awards:Media opportunities: Saint Mary's College can assist journalists seeking additional background information, photographs, and interview opportunities with Professor Emerita Brenda Hillman and members of the College community.

Mike Janes

Saint Mary's College of California

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Saint Mary's College Professor Emerita Brenda Hillman Wins 2026 National Book Award for Poetry News Provided By Saint Mary's College of California November 19, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment



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