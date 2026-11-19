MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Montréal-based footwear and accessories brand announces 30% off sitewide and an additional 20% off sale items, with the event running through November 30.

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, CANADA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BLACK SUEDE STUDIO has announced its Black Friday 2026 event, marking the luxury footwear and accessories brand's only promotional sale of the year. Early access began November 16th, with the event continuing through November 30th. The promotion includes 30% off regular priced items with the promotional code BFCM2026 and an additional 20% off sale items, applied automatically at checkout.The annual event provides a defined occasion for customers to explore the brand's collections at reduced prices. For BLACK SUEDE STUDIO, whose approach focuses on design, craftsmanship, and wearability, Black Friday represents a once-yearly promotional moment within its collection calendar.Designed in Montréal, the brand's footwear and accessories combine modern silhouettes with feminine detailing and a strong emphasis on comfort. Its collections are developed with attention to materials, proportions, and everyday wear that bring a consistent design perspective to pieces intended for different occasions.That range is reflected in styles such as the Mesa 80 Mule, offered in black leather, brown calf hair, and a camel cheetah-patterned calf hair finish. These variations bring distinct textures to the same silhouette, from understated leather to expressive animal print. Alongside its footwear, the brand offers leather belts and dedicated Icons and bridal collections.The timing of the event places the collection within the holiday dressing season, when wardrobes span daytime gatherings, evening occasions, and more formal celebrations. The brand's emphasis on refined details and wearability connects these different settings through a contemporary approach to footwear and accessories.All sale items discounted 60% off or more are final sale. The event concludes November 30, 2026.For further information about BLACK SUEDE STUDIO and its collections, visit blacksuedestudio.ABOUT BLACK SUEDE STUDIOFounded in Montréal in 2019, BLACK SUEDE STUDIO is a luxury footwear and accessories brand led by founder Kris Avakian. Its collections feature Montréal-designed footwear and belts handcrafted with an emphasis on quality, comfort, and a modern feminine aesthetic.

Mehak Sandhu

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BLACK SUEDE STUDIO

+1 514-388-7171

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BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Announces Black Friday 2026 as Its Only Promotional Sale of the Year News Provided By Mehak Sandhu, BLACK SUEDE STUDIO November 19, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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