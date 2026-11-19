MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) A fact-finding committee formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday visited Panihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to investigate allegations surrounding the death of party worker Arup Saha, assuring his bereaved family of justice while maintaining that no innocent person would be wrongly penalised.

The delegation, comprising BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha alongside party leaders Sonali Murmu and Nilanjan Adhikari, and accompanied by BJP North Suburban District President Chandicharan Roy, met the deceased worker's wife, Ruma Saha, who serves as the Panihati Mandal-1 BJP secretary.

Arup Saha was allegedly assaulted on November 14 while attempting to mediate a neighbourhood dispute in Panihati's Deshbandhu Nagar area. According to allegations, he was punched in the chest and pushed to the ground during the altercation, following which he fell ill upon returning home and subsequently died.

Ruma Saha has levelled allegations against several individuals within the party, claiming that those who joined the BJP after it came to power in the state were responsible for pushing her husband.

During her interaction with the visiting panel, she expressed dissatisfaction that no arrests have been made in the case so far, though she reiterated her faith in the party and the administration.

Earlier, following Saha's death, local BJP MLA Ratna Debnath had voiced anguish over the incident, remarking that it would have been better had the party not come to power. During Thursday's visit, the fact-finding team met Debnath and also interacted with accused persons Rajdeep Das, Nani, and others to record their versions of events.

The committee members later visited the Khardah police station, where they held discussions regarding the progress of the probe with the Inspector-in-Charge and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Rahul Sinha stated that the party stands firmly with the deceased worker's family while awaiting the outcome of the police inquiry.

"If anyone is guilty, he should be punished. However, no one can be accused without any reason. The police are investigating. It is not possible to say anyone is guilty or innocent until the investigation is over," Sinha said.

Meanwhile, accused Rajdeep Das refuted all allegations levelled by the deceased worker's wife, claiming he had left the scene before the assault took place. Contending that he had been called to help resolve the dispute and was accompanied by only three people rather than a mob of 40 to 50 individuals, Das said he has full faith in the police and the administration.