MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 19 (IANS) The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the setting up of the Sixth Meghalaya Pay Commission to review the pay structure and service conditions of state government employees, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister announced that the Commission would be chaired by former Chief Secretary D.P. Wahlang, with retired senior officials Lyngwa and Ambrose Marak appointed as its members.

The Commission has been given eight months to complete its work and submit its recommendations to the state government.

Sangma said the decision was an important step towards addressing the expectations and concerns of government employees and taking forward the process of reviewing their pay and service conditions.

Acknowledging the various expectations of government employees, the Chief Minister said all relevant concerns could be placed before the Commission.

Employees and their representatives would also have an opportunity to engage directly with the panel once it becomes functional.

He further stated that the state government had retained the flexibility to introduce additional Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Commission, if required, to ensure that all relevant issues and concerns were adequately considered. The announcement is significant for Meghalaya's government employees, who have been awaiting a review of their existing pay structure and service-related benefits.

The constitution of the Sixth Pay Commission is expected to provide an institutional mechanism for examining the demands and representations of employees and recommending necessary changes in their remuneration and service conditions.

With an eight-month deadline, the Commission will examine the relevant issues and submit its recommendations, which will subsequently be considered by the state government.

The Chief Minister's announcement comes as the state government moves ahead with the process of reviewing the existing framework governing the salaries and service conditions of its employees.

The government has indicated that the Commission will provide an opportunity for employees and their representatives to directly communicate their concerns, while keeping the scope open for additional issues to be included in its mandate.