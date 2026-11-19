MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) Six people have been arrested from a hotel in Muzaffarpur district for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud network that used bank accounts to route money obtained through online scams, police said here on Thursday.

Cash worth Rs 10 lakh, mobile phones, a laptop, signed cheques and several documents have been seized.

Acting on the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra, a joint team comprising a special unit led by probationary ASP Vikramjit and Brahmapura police station personnel raided Mahalaxmi Hotel in the Imli Chatti area.

The arrested persons have been identified as Awadh Kumar Gupta of the Motipur police station area, Samarjit Kumar alias Sumit Kumar of Rajepur area, Md Murshid Alam of Mithanpura, Roshan Kumar of Kanti, Suman Kumar Suman alias Sumit Kumar Suman of Bela and Prince Raj alias Sunny of Kazi Mohammadpur. All six are residents of Muzaffarpur district.

Police said Samarjit Kumar was employed on a contractual basis at the District Industries Office, while Suman Kumar operated a Bank of Baroda Customer Service Point (CSP) in the Bela area.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that bank account holders were lured into providing access to their accounts with promises of an 18 per cent GST refund and a five per cent commission.

Current accounts with high transaction limits were then allegedly used to transfer money obtained through cyber fraud.

According to investigators, the gang members stayed together at the hotel for two to three days to conduct transactions.

Account holders received a five per cent commission, while other members allegedly received two per cent each.

Police said accounts were generally frozen within two to three days after large transactions.

The gang therefore recruited people willing to stay at the hotel and manage the accounts.

Investigators suspect that APK files were installed on mobile phones to gain access to internet banking facilities and one-time passwords (OTPs).

The network is suspected to have links with Delhi, Odisha and Kolkata, while some operations were allegedly coordinated from Patna and other locations.

Police teams are being sent to these places to investigate further.

Some accused had reportedly been involved in supplying so-called 'mule accounts' for three to four months, while others had been doing so for up to two years.

An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station. The seized items include six mobile phones, a laptop, Rs 10 lakh in cash, signed and blank cheques, four PAN cards, an identity card linked to the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, a company seal, wallets, bags and other documents.

Police have written to the concerned bank seeking details of the total transactions routed through the accounts.

The criminal records of the arrested persons are also being examined, while raids are underway to trace the alleged mastermind and other members of the network.

Investigators are also trying to establish the number of cyber fraud victims whose money was routed through the accounts.