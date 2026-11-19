MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) In a major boost to ocean observation and marine forecasting capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has commenced integration and pre-deployment testing of a Wave Rider Buoy and Wave Drifters to be deployed off the coast of Seychelles.

Undertaken as part of bilateral cooperation between INCOIS, under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), and the Seychelles Meteorological Authority (SMA), the deployment aims to strengthen real-time monitoring of wave conditions and ocean dynamics, thereby supporting improved marine forecasting, maritime safety, and early warning services around the island nation.

"This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of India and Seychelles towards advancing ocean science, strengthening regional cooperation and promoting a safer and resilient Indian Ocean," INCOIS said in a statement, noting that effective monitoring of the Indian Ocean Region relies on sustained international partnerships.

Separately, an INCOIS delegation participated in the Annual Joint Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise (AJHE-2026), 'Ex Sahayata Setu', held at Air Force Station Jamnagar, where the agency underscored the vital role of ocean-state intelligence in disaster response.

During a seminar at the exercise, INCOIS scientist V. Chandra Sekhar delivered a presentation detailing how the organisation's multi-hazard marine monitoring, forecasting, and early warning services bolster India's HADR operations.

The presentation highlighted the necessity of timely alerts for coastal hazards, including tsunamis, storm surges, high waves, and swell surges (Kallakkadal), to aid disaster preparedness and mitigation.

"INCOIS's participation reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening inter-agency coordination and supporting effective HADR operations through science-driven ocean information, marine hazard forecasting and early warning services," the agency stated.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive multi-agency drill was conducted on Thursday as part of Ex Sahayata Setu 2026 at Air Force Station Jamnagar to test collective response mechanisms to complex disaster scenarios.

Alongside the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), several other agencies took part in the exercise.

Deliberations at AJHE-2026 centred on improving inter-agency coordination, synchronised operational planning, integration of participating Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs), and a Whole-of-Nation approach to disaster management, with particular emphasis on technology-enabled decision-making, AI-based predictive capabilities, and streamlined Command and Control integration.