MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Commemorating 25 years of the iconic drama, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kareena Kapoor looked back at some fond memories associated with the 2001 family entertainer.

Karan and Kareena visited the set of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which has been recreated at the same location where the movie was originally shot in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, KJo recalled a particular scene where Anjali (Played by Kajol) and her best friend Rukhsar (Played by Simone Singh) are running to the Raichand party, where everyone is celebrating Mr Raichand's (Played by Amitabh Bachchan) birthday.

Giving a little context, Anjali, who runs a sweet shop, has been asked to cater sweets at Mr Raichand's birthday party, which also falls on the same day as her father's (Played by Alok Nath) birthday. Hence, after enjoying her dad's birthday celebration, Anjali and her friend rush to fulfill the order.

Coming back to the 25-year celebration of 'K3G', Karan challenged the logic of the scene, saying, how does Anjali plan to feed a party of 1000 guests with a single thal of mithai. He further pointed out that the distance between the two places was too large to cover on foot.

Calling out the flawed logic in his own movie, KJo said, "And I really want to know, I mean, even if Mrs. Raichand (Played by Jaya Bachchan) asked for dessert, and there were about 1000 people at that party, what they were doing with one thal of mithai and how they were planning to feed that whole party. What the logic of that is, and did they actually think that that neighborhood was running distance to that mansion? What was I thinking? Clearly, I wasn't."

Directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor as the core cast.