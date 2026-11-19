MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Stating that as a father he would always stand by his daughter and her right to live with dignity, independence and freedom, well known actor, director and producer Arjun Sarja on Thursday warned that those found circulating or amplifying baseless and defamatory allegations would be dealt with through appropriate legal measures.

In a statement, which he shared on his social media timelines, actor Arjun Sarja said, "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has sent their love and wonderful wishes to Anjana and our family on her wedding. Your affection and goodwill have always meant a great deal to us, and we remain grateful to everyone who has kept us in their thoughts."

He then said, "However, this is something I never expected to have to address publicly. When my younger daughter got married, there was considerable speculation surrounding my elder daughter, Aishwarya Arjun's, personal life. I have consciously chosen to respect her privacy and refrain from commenting on matters that are hers alone to share."

Arjun pointed out that every woman had the right to make her own choices and live life on her own terms. "She will speak for herself, in her own time, should she choose to," he informed.

However, the actor said that as a father, he could not remain silent when he saw false and deeply derogatory allegations being made about his daughter, her character and her personal life.

"As actors, we understand that public life inevitably invites speculation and scrutiny. However, there is a clear distinction between speculation and the deliberate propagation of baseless allegations. Public scrutiny does not give anyone the licence to invent narratives or engage in character assassination. To make unfounded and derogatory remarks, including labelling a woman an alcoholic without any basis whatsoever, is deeply irresponsible and unacceptable," he wrote.

Stating that they had always believed that silence was often the most dignified response, the actor pointed out that silence should never be mistaken for acceptance, nor should it allow misinformation to be repeatedly circulated and amplified.

"We have therefore taken the appropriate steps by lodging a formal complaint with the concerned authorities," he said.

Stating that journalism and reporting were professions he held in great respect, the actor said that it was rather unfortunate that certain sections of the media were misusing the responsibility by sensationalising baseless allegations and personal attacks simply to sell their content, with little regard for truth or credibility.

"This is not merely about my daughter. It is about every woman whose dignity is questioned and whose personal choices are turned into public judgement. For women who may not have the support of their families, such allegations can be particularly damaging, making an already difficult journey even harder. No woman should have to face that alone, or have to defend the way she chooses to live her life," he said.

"As a father, I will always stand by my daughter and her right to live with dignity, independence and freedom. I trust that those responsible will exercise due caution hereafter. Any further circulation or amplification of such baseless and defamatory allegations will be dealt with through appropriate legal recourse. Respect and dignity should never be negotiable," he said.