MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) The Drugs Wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) conducted raids at medical shops in Greater Hyderabad to curb the illegal sale and diversion of habit-forming drugs and the indiscriminate sale of antibiotics.

As part of the ongoing special enforcement drive in the CURE region, the Drugs Wing of TG SAFE, along with Enforcement Wing police personnel and Excise Enforcement personnel, conducted the raids.

The raids were conducted at medical shops in vulnerable areas across Koti, Abids, Basheerbagh, Nampally, Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Sanathnagar, Yerragadda, Yousufguda, Madhuranagar, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Similar raids were also conducted by the Drugs Wing in various districts across Telangana as part of the ongoing enforcement drive.

The raids were conducted at several retail medical shops in vulnerable areas of the CURE region, focusing on detecting the illegal sale and diversion of habit-forming drugs, including Tramadol tablets, Alprazolam tablets, Nitrazepam tablets, Codeine-containing cough syrups, Tapentadol tablets, Pregabalin-containing formulations, Zolpidem tablets, etc., as well as the indiscriminate sale of antibiotics.

TG SAFE said in a release that discrepancies were detected in 90 medical shops during the raids conducted in vulnerable areas of the CURE Region and other districts of Telangana. Show cause notices were issued for initiating departmental action, including suspension/cancellation of drug licenses.

Earlier, the Drugs Wings of TG SAFE raided a quack's clinic in Erraborru Village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and seized drugs illegally stocked for sale.

The officials raided the premises of Shaik Masthan Vali, who was conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic. During the raid, TG SAFE officials detected 34 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc., which were illegally stocked at the premises. The total worth of the stock seized is Rs. 42,000.

TG SAFE officials detected several 'antibiotics' at the clinic during the raid. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of 'Antimicrobial Resistance'.

Officials found 'steroids' at the quack's clinic. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects.