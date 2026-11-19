MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that his 2017 blockbuster 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan'.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, on Thursday posted a video that features Akshay Kumar recalling how the Prime Minister's nationwide cleanliness and sanitation campaign, launched in 2014, ultimately led him to address the issue of lack of toilets faced by several women across the country.

The video begins with actor Anupam Kher's dialogue from the film, "If you change nothing, nothing will change."

Sharing how he came across the idea of the film, Akshay Kumar said: "It is a small thing, 'Swachh Bharat'. When PM Modi started speaking about it after launching the campaign (in 2014 ) I thought that he is talking about building toilets."

"Whatever the Prime Minister said, is right. In our country, toilets don't exist in the homes of many women in the country and because of this, she has to travel miles to relive herself," he added.

The actor said that after coming across this idea, he started searching about the same and subsequently came across the story of 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha'.

"I then brought this (film) story in front of the public. So, this was inspired by him (PM Modi)," Kumar said.

In a 2017 interview with IANS, actress Bhumi Pednekar, who played the lead in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', had also credited PM Modi for the film's idea, saying that it was inspired from his 'Swachh Bharat' campaign.

The film, however, was conceptualised before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the writers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha told IANS in 2017.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Modi in the same year, Akshay Kumar said that he told the former about his film and that PM Modi's "smile" at just the title made his day.

"Met PM Narendra Modi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.' His smile at just the title made my day!" the actor said in a post on 'X' in 2017.