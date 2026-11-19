MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE, November 2026 – The new HUAWEI nova 16s Series arrives as the ultimate companion for creators, embracing the Chase the Waves design philosophy and featuring groundbreaking camera technology. The flagship nova 16s Pro comes with a 200 MP RYYB Ultra-Large Sensor Main Camera and industry-exclusive Front and Rear True-to-Colour Cameras, paired with dual front and rear 1.5 MP multispectral sensors for precise, scene-specific colour calibration. The nova 16s is equipped with a high-definition 50 MP Ultra Portrait Camera and a True-to-Colour Camera setup. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Youthful Wave-Inspired Design:

Sporting a design inspired by the relaxed vibrancy of coastlines and boundless sunny skies, the HUAWEI nova 16s Series redefines smartphone aesthetics. The nova 16s Pro's premium frosted glass back delivers a smooth, velvety tactile finish, balancing sophisticated style and everyday usability. Boasting a slim 7.1 mm body and lightweight 218 g build, the device is ultra-portable for all-day wear, perfect for beach getaways, camping, campus outings, city travel, and daily casual adventures. Their signature colourways and finishes replicate the natural textures of subtle ocean wave ripples and a soft sky glow, complementing your style.

Capture Scenery Exactly as You See It:

Tailored to solve real-world photography challenges, the HUAWEI nova 16s Series delivers consistent, stunning results in unpredictable natural lighting, from harsh midday sunlight and intense seaside backlight to soft sunset glow and mixed event illumination.

At the core of the nova 16s Pro's imaging power is its flagship 200 MP RYYB Ultra-Large Sensor Main Camera, which significantly boosts natural light intake. Even under intense direct sunlight, the camera preserves intricate shadow details and delicate highlight layers with exceptional stability. Furthermore, the dual front and rear 1.5 MP multispectral sensors of the nova 16s Pro deliver industry-leading colour accuracy across all outdoor environments. The system detects shifting ambient colour temperatures, precisely correcting tone distortions caused by harsh midday sun, cool coastal breezes, and warm dusk light.

While smartphone cameras often struggle with dynamic natural light, frequently producing overexposed highlights and washed-out skin tones, the nova 16s Pro's upgraded Front and Rear True-to-Colour Cameras deliver shots that preserve the authentic tone and atmosphere of every scene.

Intelligent AI Creative Suite:

Beyond premium camera hardware, the HUAWEI nova 16s Series integrates a full suite of user-centric AI editing tools, acting as a portable photo studio for creators and social media enthusiasts. Streamlining post-production workflows, these intelligent AI features transform raw snapshots into polished, share-ready content in a single tap, eliminating the need for complex third-party editing software.

Non-Stop Exploration:

Engineered for active lifestyles and daily accidental impacts, the nova 16s Pro features an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy mid-frame and Kunlun Glass with a nanocrystal coating, delivering ten times better drop resistance. Designed to withstand everyday bumps and scratches, it provides exceptional, long-lasting reliability.

To match all-day exploration demands, the nova 16s Pro is equipped with a high-capacity 7,000 mAh Super Battery, reducing low-battery anxiety during extended trips and shoots. Complemented by 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo, the device rapidly replenishes power with minimal downtime.

Price and availability:

The HUAWEI nova 16s Series is available for pre-order until 25 November via Huawei official online store starting from AED 1,799, with additional gifts worth AED 1,088 including HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 4, and Worry-Free Care Package.