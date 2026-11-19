Janakpur Gears Up for Historic Rail Link Launch Connecting Ayodhya

Ahead of flagging-off of the railway service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur, Janaki Temple's Uttaradhikari Mahant Ramroshan Das Baishnav has called for a grand welcome for the first train arriving from Ayodhya, urging authorities to decorate the railway station "like a bride" to mark the historic occasion.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Uttaradhikari Mahant said the local municipality, provincial government and federal government should collectively ensure elaborate arrangements for the arrival of the train, adding that the entire city should participate in the celebrations. "I would say that the local municipality, the provincial government, and the federal government all bear the responsibility to ensure that preparations for the welcome are made on a grand scale. The railway station- the point of arrival in Janakpur Dham should be decorated as beautifully as a bride, creating the impression that a wedding procession (baraat) has arrived from Ayodhya. Every devotee arriving as a passenger should be warmly welcomed, and the entire atmosphere in Janakpur should be one of celebration," the Uttaradhikari Mahant told ANI.

Further urging residents to participate in the occasion, he said the railway connection between the two countries was a significant development and that the community of sadhus would also contribute to the welcome. "I also urge all the residents of Janakpur Dham to participate and bear witness to this historic occasion; the commencement of a railway connection between these two nations is a monumental development- a truly significant achievement. Furthermore, we, the community of sadhus (ascetics), will certainly take part and contribute in whatever capacity we can to extend a grand welcome," he added.

For many residents of Janakpur, the railway connection marks the fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration. People in the city had hoped for a direct rail link to Ayodhya for years, particularly after the construction of the Ram Temple, as many devotees wished to visit the holy city. Residents describe the relationship between the two cities as one rooted in kinship and shared religious and cultural heritage.

According to the schedule published by India's Ministry of Railways, the service will operate once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and Ayodhya Cantt on Mondays. The route will cover approximately 604 kilometres and have 10 stops, including Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Jaynagar in Bihar.

Highlighting the convenience the railway link would bring to pilgrims and residents, the Uttaradhikari Mahant said people earlier had to depend on buses or travel to other locations to board trains for Ayodhya. "Previously, to travel from Janakpur to Ayodhya, we had to rely on buses or travel to other locations to catch a train; those of us living in the border areas often had to go elsewhere just to board a train. Now, to make this journey more convenient, both nations are establishing a rail link between Janakpur and Ayodhya. This eliminates those earlier difficulties. The people of Janakpur will now be able to board the train here, travel to Ayodhya, and seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram. They will be able to return to Janakpur-dham, filled with joy and chanting "Jai Shri Ram." This is a truly significant achievement- what could be greater than this? I am deeply grateful for the initiative taken by the Government of Nepal; I offer my thanks and appreciation to the government," Ramroshan Das Baishnav told ANI.

India and Nepal had begun discussions earlier this autumn on operationalising the railway service. Customs, immigration and security officials from both countries met at the railway station rest house in Jaynagar, India, to discuss the railway link, signalling arrangements, immigration procedures, customs checks, passenger facilities and security. During the discussions, officials reached an in-principle understanding that Nepali agencies would be responsible for passenger and train security on the Nepali side, while Indian agencies would handle security on the Indian side. Officials from both countries subsequently conducted a joint inspection of the Jaynagar-Janakpurdham-Kurtha section. Earlier this month, a 17-coach Indian train, numbered WDP-4D 40370, conducted a trial run from Jaynagar to Kurtha. During the discussions, officials also agreed that Indian Railways would operate the service until Nepal takes over its operations.

The proposed railway service is also expected to give practical shape to the Ramayana Circuit, a pilgrimage route connecting sites associated with the epic Ramayana. The connection could make it easier for Nepali devotees to visit Ayodhya and for Indian pilgrims to travel to Janakpur, particularly amid increased visitor numbers to Ayodhya following the construction of the Ram Temple. Religious occasions such as Bibah Panchami, which commemorates the wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, along with Ram Navami and Janaki Navami, are also expected to attract more international visitors by connecting the pilgrimage experience with the wider cultural heritage of Mithila.

Expressing confidence that the new service would boost pilgrim arrivals ahead of Bibah Panchami on December 14, the Uttaradhikari Mahant said the train would make it easier for devotees and religious groups to reach Janakpur Dham and participate in the celebrations. "We are confident that the commencement of this train service ahead of Bibah Panchami, which falls on December 14th will lead to a significant increase in the number of pilgrims and visitors. Every year, we welcome a large number of saints and holy men from Ayodhya who arrive as part of a 'Baraat'; we have always taken great joy in serving them, and they, in turn, have expressed their gratitude. The arrival of this train will add a new dimension to the grand spectacle that unfolds here. Many more people will now be able to travel with great ease and high spirits, as they will be able to reach Janakpur Dham directly, where a magnificent welcome awaits them," the Uttaradhikari Mahant concluded.