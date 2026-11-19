Ross Taylor Hails MS Dhoni Following Retirement

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor expressed his thoughts on legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter and World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni's retirement from the IPL, saying that the reception he would get in India and worldwide as he came out to bat will always stay with him, adding that he had never heard of a foreign player getting such massive cheers on New Zealand soil.

Dhoni's illustrious IPL career, which spanned 19 seasons and five trophies for CSK as a captain, ended on Tuesday, with the franchise not retaining him ahead of the 2027 auctions. However, Dhoni, 45, will continue his association with CSK as a team mentor.