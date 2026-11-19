KTR Slams CM Revanth Reddy and BJP Leaders for Losing Self Respect

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state Congress and the BJP, accusing their leaders of surrendering self-respect before the "Delhi" leadership. Targeting the Chief Minister's conduct around the Gandhi family and Telangana BJP president Ramachander Rao, he accused them of "killing" self-respect in front of BJP and Congress national leaders.

"Revanth Reddy is not a regular CM; he is a renewal CM. It gets renewed only if the EMI is paid... When Priyanka Gandhi comes, he stands to the side like a bodyguard. When Rahul Gandhi sits in a chair, he's removing tissues. Don't you have any awareness that you are a Chief Minister? PCC president Mahesh Goud and minister Vivek Venkataswamy are running after a car like little kids. Both of them are older than Rahul Gandhi. This sickness isn't just in Congress alone; another party, the Delhi party, also has this very sickness. Ramachander Rao is an elderly man, about 65 or 66 years old, and has even served as an MLC before. Amit Shah is six years younger than him, and he bows down and touches his feet. Is this how it should be? How pathetic is this? Is he some god or what, to touch his feet like that? Killing one's self-respect in front of people from Delhi? Now, the Telangana movement itself was a struggle for self-respect," he said.

Referring to an alleged BJP MP's remark in the Lok Sabha comparing the formation of Telangana to the partition of India and Pakistan, KTR said the BRS's absence from Parliament was being felt. "For 10 years, when KCR was the Chief Minister, would anyone have dared to speak against Telangana, even if they felt like it? But today, there is no member of KCR's team wearing the pink flag in the Lok Sabha; there is no MP. That is why, the other day, a BJP MP stood up and compared the formation of Telangana to the partition of Pakistan and India. Did anyone, whether from the Congress or the BJP, stand up and speak out with any self-respect?" he said.

He added, "If our MPs, holding the pink flag, had been there in the Lok Sabha, wouldn't we have gone and grabbed them by the collar to confront them, asking what nonsense they were talking about?" KTR also alleged that Congress legislators themselves were questioning corruption within the government. He said Congress MLAs were complaining about the non-release of funds to their constituencies, with some writing letters seeking financial assistance. The government had failed to fulfil its promises, he said, and more instances of corruption would emerge as Congress leaders continued to speak out against one another. "When the BRS returns to power, every rupee accumulated through corruption will be recovered. No one, whether an MLA or the Chief Minister, will be spared if found responsible for corruption," he said.