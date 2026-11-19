Delhi Police Seeks Extension in Voter Manipulation Inquiry

Delhi Police has sought some more time to complete the inquiry into the Complaint connected with the allegations of deliberate voter suppression, manipulation or deletion of names from electoral rolls and alleged commission of offences by officials of the Election Commission of India and other persons. Police filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) in Patiala House Court and sought time.

ATR was filed by Delhi Police before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kautuk Bhardwaj on November 17. The concerned JMFC was on leave; therefore, the matter has been listed on December 7 by the link JMFC. Investigation Officer (IO) filed an ATR stating that due to heavy law and order duty in various arrangements, the enquiry could not be conducted in the matter. He prayed to grant some reasonable time to the undersigned to complete the necessary enquiry and submit a conclusive report.

It was also submitted that the present complaint dated September 23, 2026, submitted by Mehmood Pracha, Advocate, relates to allegations of deliberate voter suppression, manipulation or deletion of names from electoral rolls and alleged commission of offences by officials of the Election Commission of India and other persons. The ATR stated that the allegations raised in the complaint are extensive and involve various aspects of the preparation and revision of electoral rolls, functioning of the concerned authorities and alleged violations of statutory provisions. The matter, therefore, requires detailed verification and examination of the relevant records, documents and allegations to ascertain the facts and the role, if any, of the persons concerned, the report said.

This report has been filed pursuant to the order passed on September 24. During the hearing, the complainant apprised the court that he did not get an opportunity to present his evidence to the IO. After hearing the submission of the complainant and considering the fact that an ATR could not have been filed without conducting of the preliminary inquiry/ examination of the complainant, the Court had sought a fresh report from the IO. This matter is at the stage of arguments on an application under section 175(3) BNSS seeking registration of FIR and investigation in the allegations levelled by Advocate Pracha.