Delhi Government Launches Ehsaas 2026 Mental Health Policy Schools

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Art of Living founder Ravi Shankar on Thursday launched the 'Ehsaas 2026' Mental Health and Well-Being Policy for schools and higher educational institutions at a grand event held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The policy aims to raise awareness about mental health and encourage students, teachers and parents to speak openly about the subject, making mental and emotional well-being an integral part of education, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, along with thousands of people, were present on the occasion. Delhi Lieutenant Governor said,“Making mental health and emotional well-being an integral part of education is the need of the hour. At a time when young people are facing increasing stress, the Delhi Government's initiative is timely and commendable.” He added,“Every child's feelings, aspirations and needs matter, and no child should face discrimination based on their background, abilities or circumstances. Children with disabilities and those from disadvantaged communities must be given equal opportunities, acceptance and support.”

He said responsibility for mental health rests not only with students but also with teachers, parents and school management.“It is important to understand children's emotions, listen to them with sensitivity and encourage them to seek help whenever needed,” he said. Referring to the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', he said,“Compassion, mutual respect and a sense of belonging help children develop confidence and mental well-being.” The Lieutenant Governor praised the Delhi Government and the Education Department, saying the success of the initiative would depend on effective implementation, professional mental health support and the creation of a sensitive and supportive environment in schools.

CM Gupta said,“The Delhi Government has introduced the 'Ehsaas' Mental Health and Well-Being Policy with the mental health and overall welfare of students in mind. The policy will be implemented across schools and higher educational institutions in Delhi. Its objective is to provide students with continuous support and reassurance through different stages of their lives and changing mental and emotional needs.”

The Chief Minister said 'Ehsaas' would give millions of students studying in Delhi's schools and colleges an opportunity to move forward with greater mental and emotional resilience.“The Delhi Government wants every child to progress in life with happiness, positivity and confidence, and to know that the government, teachers and parents will stand by them through every challenge,” the CM said.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said,“The 'Ehsaas 2026' policy is an important initiative to understand children's emotional needs, listen to them and provide appropriate support.” He thanked Gurudev Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living, UNESCO, IHBAS and expert institutions for their contribution to developing the policy. Under the policy, teachers, parents, principals, EVGCs, officials, drivers, ayahs and other support staff will be trained to identify changes in children's behaviour at an early stage and respond with sensitivity and appropriate support.